100 Days of Hazing: Day 2 – Why We Grope for Simple Answers and Solutions

In my first piece in this series, I made—ironically—a simple argument about why we can’t find meaningful solutions to hazing. In short, we’re looking for simple answers and solutions to a complex problem. We have, maybe, a dozen or so theories to explain a human behavior that could be explained by hundreds of theories. However, this dynamic begs the question: why are we so simple when we need to be complex?

We assume that people seek to be perfect rational in their decision-making. By assuming that a person is rational, we’re committing to many presuppositions. To act rationally is to act in accordance with reason or to take the logical course of action in a given scenario. A perfectly rational person is one who makes consistent decisions to fulfill his or her own objectives. This assumes that the person must have and be in touch with their personal goals. Rationality would assume that a person would act to meet their personal goals. Thus, the person’s objectives become meaningful points of comparison which allow us to determine whether that person’s outcome aligns with their goals. Only then can the person be seen as having acted rationally in order to secure a rational outcome. This differentiation between a rational outcome and a rational action leads to another presupposition that is made when we assume rationality. That is, the establishment of rational goals does not always lead to rational outcomes. People tend to act in ways that undermine optimal decision-making when they allow their emotions, biases, and attitudes to play a role in their decision-making processes.

The ability of humans to engage in rational decision-making is constricted by cognitive ability, incomplete knowledge, and limited time. To cope with these various factors that limit our capacity to act rationally and produce rational outcomes, we adopt mechanisms that don’t require that we act in complete accordance with rationality. Herbert Simon, first to define this dynamic as “bounded rationality,” stated that we adopt decision-making techniques and mechanisms to simplify the decision-making process. These techniques are called judgment heuristics (mental shortcuts). As a result, Simon finds that via the use of heuristics, people can reach satisfactory, although suboptimal, courses of action and decisions—a concept termed “satisficing.” In many of these situations, due to limited mental capacity, people might be truly unable to determine the optimal course of action or outcome or else such an outcome might require intensive, consuming, and lengthy mental procedures. Furthermore, Simon finds that individuals do not just resort to heuristics and decision-making procedures that are not in compliance with rationality when they lack the necessary information or are mentally incapable of determining the best outcome. They also often start the decision-making process by using heuristics. In essence, people opt for an easy decision-making process instead of a perfect procedure that would be more in line with rationality. This observation led Simon to reject the standard assumption that individuals act rationally or at least try to act rationally in all scenarios. Simon developed the concept of bounded rationality to account for the fact that people don’t always pursue the optimal outcome and make decisions and produce outcomes that would be considered logical.

In the context of hazing, we all have our attitudes, biases, and emotions that limit our field of view when it comes to hazing. In addition, incomplete knowledge, limited time, and even limited financial resources to explore various lines of inquiry lead us to looking for simple answers and solutions vis-à-vis hazing. By way of example, let’s say we have a group of individuals who are focused on hazing prevention and reduction—i.e., a candidate for National Head of their fraternity, a mother whose daughter died in a hazing incident to an athletic team, a Director of Greek Affairs, and a researcher who studies hazing in marching bands. The fraternity candidate may offer a simple framework for understanding hazing out of political expediency. He may know that by telling his constituency that he doesn’t understand the issue they’ll lose confidence in him and potentially not elect him. Emotionally, the mother may not be able to consider the role that she and her daughter could have, potentially, played in mitigating the harm to her daughter. As such, the root causes of hazing must lie solely with the perpetrators. The Director of Greek Affairs may simply be overworked and not have the time to read the current research on hazing to see a broader picture beyond his or her initial assumptions. The research may lack funding to do hazing research; as such, they are bound by what information their financial resources will allow them to acquire. Accordingly, while they may each have some insight into the problem, that insight is significantly limited. As a result, their perspectives on hazing are likely to be inexorably simplistic and lacking in their ability to address the problem.