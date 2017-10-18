100 Days of Hazing: Day 3 – Consequences and Simple Answers

On Day 1 of this series, I made the general point that it is impossible to adequately address hazing if we look for simple answers where complex ones reside. On Day 2, I made the point that because of cognitive ability, incomplete knowledge, limited time, and the like, people tend to gravitate toward simple answers. Consequently, instead of finding optimal solutions to problems, people find suboptimal solutions through “satisficing.” I’d like to return to that concept and unpack it a bit more.

The notion that people know all their choices before picking an option is unrealistic. An essential component of the satisficing theory is that individuals will often be presented with choices sequentially. Alternatives may come to the decision-maker’s mind according to some ordering where there is not a complete set of all options, but options are evaluated as they are discovered. Ultimately, the satisficing choice criteria provides a distinct stopping-point in the search process, and the first satisfactory alternative is selected.

Satisficing is an alternative to hypothesis maximization, where all alternatives can be evaluated before the decision is made. Maximization requires people to assess many interrelated problems simultaneously. Satisficing manifests differently depending on contexts and clarity of goals. However, the tendency to satisfice, and to maximize, has been conceptualized as an individual trait. Some individuals constantly engage in a search for a satisfactory option given their standards while others consistently engage in an exhaustive search of options in attempt to find the best solution.

Research suggests that satisficing processes not only results in the generation and confirmation of hypotheses. The knowledge of a plausible hypothesis can suppress the search for alternative, plausible hypotheses. Failure to consider all alternative hypotheses leads to premature acceptance of an incomplete, inadequate or incorrect hypothesis. People assume that if a current hypothesis is not contradicted by available evidence, one does not need to consider alternatives. Moreover, starting with an unsatisfactory hypothesis on the front-end can lead the generation of plausible post hoc solutions and neglecting consideration of alternatives.

As I noted on Day 1, a sizable portion of my hazing research has been on African American fraternities and sororities. In the context of these organizations, consider the following hypothetical:

Within African American Fraternity, the National Head sets the tone and vision for how key issues within African American Fraternity are addressed. He has no peers or equals. Hazing has been a persistent issue for African American Fraternity, with a hazing-related death on average once every three years, skyrocketing liability, and increasing litigation since the 1980s. As with other issues, National Head decides if and how hazing gets addressed in African American Fraternity. Four candidates vie for the office of National Head in a year-long campaign. Candidate A contends that the core issue to hazing is lack of “brotherhood.” Candidate B contends that the core issue are the residual effects of African American slavery. Candidate C contends that alumni members telling their “war stories” and glorifying hazing is what undergirds hazing. Candidate D argues that victims’ need for validation is at the heart of hazing.