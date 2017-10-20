100 Days of Hazing: Day 4 – Hazing: The Unwinnable War?

In 2014, my fraternity—Alpha Phi Alpha—published a special issue of its national journal, The Sphinx. The issue, titled “Will Alpha Survive?”, featured a series of articles on hazing, one of which was by Dr. Walter Kimbrough, Dillard University President and noted expert on black Greek-letter organizations (“BGLOs”). His piece, “The Unwinnable War,” made an important point—that within BGLOs there’s largely a rejection of the notion that one can cultivate expertise on the topic of hazing. As such, a newly-initiated college student is deemed to have the same level of insight and expertise vis-à-vis hazing as does one with a PhD, who’s published extensively on the topic, and served as an expert witness in hazing litigation. Accordingly, from Dr. Kimbrough’s perspective, so long as that is the state of affairs, hazing is an “unwinnable war.” In unpacking this concept, my sense is that Dr. Kimbrough believes that a host of other factors contribute to hazing being an unwinnable war.

While I think Dr. Kimbrough’s insights and intuitions are reasonable, I’d like to push back against them a bit. Essentially, the way that he frames hazing is as a “wicked,” or intractable, problem. A wicked problem is one that’s often ill-formulated and characterized by confusing information and confusing ramifications. Where a wicked problem exists, its proposed solutions often turn-out to be worse than its symptoms. The search for a solution never stops, as there is no way to assess if a solution has been successful. Each attempt at a solution leaves an impact on the situation that cannot be reversed, which can create consequences that lead to their own wicked problems. Two wicked problems are never the same, so even if applying the same solution looks promising, a change in stakeholders or circumstances can change the effect of the solution.

We live in a century of complexity, with unprecedented interconnectivity, scale, novelty, and unforeseen new structures with unexpected new properties. Non-rational and hidden dimensions are often the key factors that create and sustain a wicked problem in organizations. Furthermore, the greater the disagreement among stakeholders—about the cause of the problem, the definition of the problem, how to solve it, etc.—the more wicked the problem. Not surprisingly, this type of problem is highly-resistant to solutions, because it emerged because of trying to solve today’s challenge as if they were yesterday’s problem. Thus, when compared to a tame problem, a wicked problem come with built-in complexities that make them almost impossible to solve. They defy simple formulation and easy solutions. Unfortunately, the very nature of a wicked problem means that there’s no one, simple solution, and there is little-to-no room for trial and error.

A wicked problem has no specified solution, because it involves competing underlying values and paradoxes that require either tough choices between opposing goods or innovative ideas. However, to adequately address a wicked problem within an organization, certain things need to be accounted for: proper facts and figures, internal politics, people’s untapped values, hopes, and dreams. In addition, suppressed emotions and reactive feelings, assumption and culture, and dynamics associated with change must be accounted for. A wicked problem can only be addressed if all stakeholders are at the table. They can only be solved by a combination of insiders and outsiders, and patterns need to be openly described and confronted. A psychologically safe space also needs to be created to allow for the expression of traditionally rejected thoughts, feelings, and attitudes. Furthermore, issues need to be framed in ways that ensure that participants don’t feel overwhelmed by the scope of the issue. In sum, a wicked problem must be viewed holistically, without breaking it into parts or fragments, because the constituent parts are interconnected, interdependent, and interrelated. Complexity is such a part of the undergrowth of a wicked problem that by trying to simplify or control it one completely changes the problem itself. Constant reflection and innovation are needed to adapt solutions to a wicked problem as it changes over time. Finally, and even more important, finding solutions requires dynamic leadership that elicits shared values, empowers stakeholders, and effectively communicates information to all participants. Furthermore, they need to be flexible, adaptive, work quickly, and willing to experiment with different solutions.

Harkening back to my posts for Days 1, 2, and 3, the grasping for simple questions, simple answers, and simple solutions in the context of hazing has left and will leave hazing as an “unwinnable war.” For it to become winnable, hazing must be embraced and addressed in all its complexity and nuance. Some leader or group of leaders, organizations or group of organizations, will need to step forward and bring with them a cadre of other individuals and organizations to tackle this issue. Considerable resources—i.e., time, money, human capital, intellectual capital—will need to be poured into addressing hazing. Even more, a point which I will come to later, merely guessing at solutions won’t suffice. The best research, data, and practices from a wide range of contexts and disciplines must be brought to bear on the problem. All if this is bound-up in a complex system, that may have seemed unwinnable at one time, but if appreciated for all its nuance will become quite winnable.