100 Days of Hazing: Day 6 - Hazing and "Risk" Management

For the past several decades, the way in which institutions—universities and as well as fraternities and sororities have addressed hazing is via “risk management.” However, how could such an approach be more effective considering what is known about hazing?

Historically, organizational risk management began when the first chief or king decided to protect his territory using walls or store extra provisions to protect against the risk of famine. In ancient Babylon, traders managed the risks of transporting goods great distances by having the buyers provide loans to the sellers that were repaid with interest only when the goods arrived safely. Babylon was also banking’s birthplace, where lenders managed risks starting with the careful selection of debtors. Throughout history, risk management and choosing what risks to focus on was often an instinctual matter. However, the Age of Enlightenment brought risk management from a system dependent on hunches and intuition to a more systematic approach. Specifically, the development of probability theory and statistics in the 17th Century allowed for risks to be quantified. From the 18th Century to well into the 20th Century, this quantitative assessment of risk cluttered the industries of insurance, banking, financial markets, and certain government agencies dealing with public health. In its modern iteration, “risk” emerged as a concept within the field of Economics in the early 1920s; it was thought to arise from randomness where the probability of the potential harm was knowable. During this period, the notion of a retailer or manufacturer using the same process to assess risk in management, marketing, operations, strategy was not seriously considered. By the 1940s, the emergence of computers and the ability to generate countless, random scenarios with quantitative models brought to the fore increasingly sophisticated risk assessment methods.

Four alternatives for managing a risk include: (1) avoiding the risk-inducing action (e.g., stop initiating new members), (2) reducing the possibility of risk (e.g., providing better training to members), transferring the risk to someone else (e.g., requiring prospective members to sign waivers, saying they won’t allow themselves to be hazed), and finally retaining the possibility of risk (e.g., accepting that hazing will occur). However, within any type of risk, is that it’s ideal to focus on simplicity. It’s better to have a specific achievement in mind, instead of grasping for the entirety of something that cannot be achieved. In short, “don’t throw spaghetti on the wall and see if it sticks.” Further, in evaluating risks, it’s important not to hide your uncertainty—the critical pieces of information that are unknown.

A key approach to risk management is “resilience.” It’s the idea that organizations can survive, and even thrive, within, adversity despite existing in a world of uncertainties. Even when an organization takes a risk or deals with threats, their innate ability to overcome challenges faced as an outcome of these risks shows that they are relatively immune to small blows. This is significant, because it demonstrates that there’s a certain margin of error in risks. Even more, if there’s a chance of adversity or loss, the organization, itself, can bounce-back. This allows for an organization’s key, risk management leaders to take risks in problem-solving while ensuring that there won’t be long-term negative effects if there is not a payoff. The main functions of risk in light of resilience can be seen when there isn’t enough information to evaluate the risk. It can be seen when there’s a low likelihood for success. It can be seen where complexity makes it difficult to understand what, if any, consequences could come. It can also be seen when the risks that have a lack of comparison or scale to get an understanding of the possible outcomes. Resilience is man-made, and must be developed by the organization, itself. Some ways for an organization to develop resilience include: (1) becoming an organization based on learning outcomes, (2) building social capital, (3) designing resilience into day-to-day operations in a pursuit for excellence, (4) developing leaders that employees want to work under and follow, (5) fostering an environment of adaptability, (6) looking beyond risks and seeing further opportunities, and (7) proactively practicing resilience even when it’s unnecessary.

Organization leaders have an important duty with regards to risk management. First, the leader’s approach to risk management must focus on the quality of the decision-making process, itself. The goal should be to get the best possible ideas and solutions. Second, the leader must focus on the quality of responses to risk. The best solutions should be applied. Third, the leader should question the biases and networks being used, and be transparent to all stakeholders. Cognitive biases and systems that undermine effective problem-solving must be addressed. Fourth, the sophistication and quality of the leader’s questions and analysis must be the same as the complexity of the context of the risk. As noted in posts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, simplicity won’t allow for meaningful solutions to complex problems. Fifth, where there are systemic risks, the leader must apply in systemic responses. Where, for example, hazing results from individual, interpersonal, organizational, cultural, and societal factors, solutions must be brought to bear in each of those domains. Sixth, the central risk work of senior leaders is to create, an organization that proactive and resilient. Responses to hazing cannot come simply after an incident or considering litigation; it must be preventative and adaptive in light of setbacks. Finally, and maybe most importantly, the leader should be comfortable dealing with uncertainty. In fact, at the heart of risk management in the context of hazing may be the reality that what we’re up against isn’t risk after all. Arguably, we know too little about hazing and what undergrids it to call it “risk.” Maybe it’s “uncertainty,” and our goal should be to embrace it and find ways to translate those critical pieces of information that are unknown to what is known. Then we can say we are truly engaged in hazing, risk management.