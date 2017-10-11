100 FREE PR TIPS TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS SOAR

To help make it easier for you, I've put together this shortlist of the best 100 PR tips you can use to start building brand awareness now FREE.

1). Pick five to ten media outlets where you'd like to be featured, conduct a Google search to find the right media professional's name, and add his or her name to a spreadsheet.

2). Research what the media professional covers. Know his or her beat. Read a few articles so you know his or her writing style. Be sure to follow him or her on social media as well.

3). Create a press kit and make it downloadable on your website. Make sure to include your bio, company fact sheet, product/service sheet, previous press clippings, and your headshot.

4). Look for media opportunities by subscribing to the free PR resource: Helpareporter.com. You'll receive emails daily with inquiries from the media looking for experts and non-experts. You can also look at ProfNet for media opportunities.

5). When you're ready to start writing your pitch, begin with the headline or subject line. Ask a question or make a provocative statement to pique the media professional's interest. Limit it to 10 words.

6). The body of your pitch should be between 200-300 words with a 200-word boilerplate or bio. Be sure to include five to seven bullet or talking points. And most importantly, include your contact information.

7). Make sure your pitch is newsworthy and timely. Tie your story to something that's happening in the news at that moment. Examples include: how to get your best beach body by summer, the Oscars, Christmas, etc.

8). State all of the important information in the first paragraph. Be sure to answer the "who", "what", "where", "when", "why", and "how".

9). Pitch a story idea or segment idea, not your company, product, or service. You'll never get a response if you do.

10). Follow up a few days after your initial pitch by email (never call). If you don't hear back after your follow up, you can follow up one more time before moving forward.

11). Include a call to action at the end of your pitch. Ask if the media professional would like to receive more information, do a demo, or receive a sample.

12). Don't use the shotgun approach where you send one pitch to 1,000 different media outlets at once. (Only send one of the same pitch to five or 10 media contacts at once when you're announcing a new product or service).

Send customize pitches that will provide real value to the media professional and his or her readers.

13). Although I'm sure you hear it time and again, build relationships with the media. Take the time to send a thank you note after an interview or story run.

14). Make it easy for the media professional to get additional information or samples.

15). Be ready for interviews at any time especially if you plan to do radio interviews.

16). Understand that the media works on short schedules that change consistently so it's important that you're flexible and realistic with your expectations.

Don't tout your media coverage to others until it comes out. There's nothing worse than telling everyone you're in a story in a magazine only to find out that the story was cut due to space limitations at the last minute.

17). Never ask a media professional if he or she received your email and when your story is going to go to print.

18). Follow local reporters and journalists on social media so you know what beats they cover.

19). Don't discount the importance of pitching your story to bloggers. Depending on your industry, some bloggers can be more influential and help grow your brand more effectively than magazines and other online media outlets.

20). Pitch podcasts for interviews. Again, some podcasts reach more listeners than traditional radio outlets.

21). Write clearly and concisely since you only have three seconds to capture a media professional's attention.

22). Always offer and make yourself available for interviews.

23). If you're looking to gain more visibility online, answer questions on Quora.com and other question websites. Many of experts do.

24). Always keep in mind when pitching a journalist or blogger, what are some of the best ways you can help with a story?

25). Include your hobbies and other interesting facts into your bio.

26). Include your company website, blog URL, and social media handles in your pitches., and many other Entrepreneur.com, HuffingtonPost.com

27). Offer to guest blog for blogs and online websites relevant to your niche. The top tier outlets accept articles from experts.

28). Offer your story as an exclusive to an outlet where you want to be featured.

29). If you're holding an event, offer pre-event coverage to help drive sales, attendance, and reach more audiences.

30). Publicity does not happen overnight, so you will need to be patient as you grow your media relationships.

31). Avoid including the words: "premium", "leading", "innovative", and "superior" in your pitches, or they will end up in the trash.

32). Tailor your messages to meet the tone and style of the outlet you're pitching.

33). Address the media professional by the right name. Don't address him or her by "Hi there" or "To whom it may concern" unless you want your pitch to end up in the trash.

34). Stay away from generic email addresses like: Contact@Magazinename.com. There's a pretty good chance no one checks them.