100 Years in the Rear View Mirror

By Gwen McKinney

“The future is an infinite succession of presents and to live now as we think human beings should live, in defiance of all that is bad around us, is itself a marvelous victory.”

So affirms human rights champion Howard Zinn. To take that reflection one step further, we can only look forward by reflecting upon the past, a path – for better or worse -- that shapes the grand and twisted road yet traveled.

I begin the New Year with a retrospective nod to huge markers signaling where we have traveled over the last year, past decades and a century ago. Part history lesson, part time capsule, these are consequential events that have altered our world and shaped our worldview. We bring in the New Year by shining a light on milestones worth remembering.

Here’s to insight, imagination and courage to make your historical mark in 2018.

Happy New Year!

One Year Ago.... Women owned the year. It began with the massive January 21, 2017 march -- the largest public protest in U.S. history, drawing 2.6 million people across the globe in the cause of gender equality. The year ended with the surging #MeToo movement calling for an end to sexual harassment and assault.

Five Years Ago.... Shelby County v. Holder in one fell swoop destroyed 48 years of voting rights progress. When the Supreme Court struck down Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act on June 25, 2013, it opened a new legacy of voting discrimination in states and counties where the Department of Justice was mandated to provide oversight.

Ten Years Ago.... On November 4, 2008, Barack Hussein Obama shattered the color barrier, becoming the first African American President of the United States. Michelle Obama, a descendant of slaves, presided graciously over a White House built by slaves and set a new standard for First Ladies.

Fifteen Years Ago.... On March 20, 2003, the United States launches the first strike in the Iraq War. Justification for the onslaught, which killed more than half a million people, was based on the false claim that Saddam Hussein was building weapons of mass destruction.

Twenty Years Ago.... A noun. A verb. An omnipresent force in our lives. Google is born on September 4, 1998, transforming online research, fact-checking and putting need to know at the click of our fingertips.

Twenty-Five Years Ago.... President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act into law on November 30, 1993. Named for gun victim and Reagan press secretary James Brady, the measure was the first national policy challenge to the powerful gun lobby.

Fifty Years Ago.... Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. is struck down by gunfire in Memphis on April 4, 1968. Two months later on June 6, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy is slain by an assassin’s bullet.

Seventy-Five Years Ago.... The U.S. begins production on the clandestine Manhattan Project on New Years Day 1943, operating at three universities with some 120,000 personnel to develop what would become the atomic bomb.

One Hundred Years Ago.... On the 11th hour of the 11th day, Germany signs the armistice agreement (November 11, 1918) with the Allies that brings World War I to an end. The cataclysm claimed more than nine million soldiers and ten million civilians.