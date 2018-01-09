100 Years in the Rear View Mirror

“The future is an infinite succession of presents and to live now as we think human beings should live, in defiance of all that is bad around us, is itself a marvelous victory.”
So affirms human rights champion Howard Zinn. To take that reflection one step further, we can only look forward by reflecting upon the past, a path – for better or worse -- that shapes the grand and twisted road yet traveled.
I begin the New Year with a retrospective nod to huge markers signaling where we have traveled over the last year, past decades and a century ago. Part history lesson, part time capsule, these are consequential events that have altered our world and shaped our worldview. We bring in the New Year by shining a light on milestones worth remembering.
Here’s to insight, imagination and courage to make your historical mark in 2018.
Happy New Year!
The author is the founder of a DC-based strategic communications firm focusing on social justice policies.