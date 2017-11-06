STYLE
Here's The Deal With Those Sparkly $10,000 Boots You're Seeing Everywhere

They're a sight to behold. 👀

By Suzy Strutner
Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner wears a pair of $10,000 Saint Laurent boots to a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on November 4, 2017.

Ah, fall. ’Tis the season for scarves, sweaters and $10,000 crystal-encrusted boots.

Kendall Jenner made headlines over the weekend when she wore a pair of ultra-pricey Saint Laurent boots to a basketball game in Los Angeles. But she was far from the first celebrity to wear them.

Back in February, the boots made their debut on the Saint Laurent runway at Paris Fashion Week. Rihanna rocked them shortly afterward, and a whole slew of celebrities from Celine Dion to “Real Housewives” star Nene Leakes followed over the subsequent months.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
In July, Celine Dion wore the boots in Paris.
Danny Moloshok / Reuters
Cardi B performed in the boots during a VMA pre-show in August.
Bravo via Getty Images
"Real Housewives" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann wore her boots for an October appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

It’s fair to say these boots are THE status-symbol clothing item of the season. But if you aren’t ready to drop a year’s worth of rent to buy them on YSL.com, these are some pleasant alternatives.

Cheers to fall!

