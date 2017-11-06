Here's The Deal With Those Sparkly $10,000 Boots You're Seeing Everywhere

Ah, fall. ’Tis the season for scarves, sweaters and $10,000 crystal-encrusted boots.
Kendall Jenner made headlines over the weekend when she wore a pair of ultra-pricey Saint Laurent boots to a basketball game in Los Angeles. But she was far from the first celebrity to wear them.
Back in February, the boots made their debut on the Saint Laurent runway at Paris Fashion Week. Rihanna rocked them shortly afterward, and a whole slew of celebrities from Celine Dion to “Real Housewives” star Nene Leakes followed over the subsequent months.
It’s fair to say these boots are THE status-symbol clothing item of the season. But if you aren’t ready to drop a year’s worth of rent to buy them on YSL.com, these are some pleasant alternatives.
Cheers to fall!
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Best Fall Boots
PHOTO GALLERY
Best Fall Boots
CONVERSATIONS