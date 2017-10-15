Mark Higden, Contributor
I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management

10.15.17 Smiles & Sunglasses from The Shake Shack, Madison Square Park, NYC!

10/15/2017 04:40 pm ET
Illustrations by Mark Higden
Sunny and warm weather in NYC! This past week I observed many people with their dogs at the Shake Shack in Madison Square Park wearing lots of smiles and fashionable sunglasses!
Call out of the many fashionable sunglasses and smiles I observed at the Shake Shack, Madison Square Park, NYC.

