107 Baby Name Ideas For People Who Are Obsessed With Harry Potter

Twenty years have passed since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was first released in the U.S., but Harry Potter fandom is as strong as ever. Potterheads have found many ways to express their love for the series, including tattoos, photo shoots, tribute bands and even baby names.

The Wizarding World is full of interesting names to inspire parents. Social Security Administration data shows that the franchise is already influencing American baby name choices, most notably with Luna. But the potential beyond that examples is endless.

We examined the books for some additional name inspiration. Here are more than 100 baby name ideas from Harry Potter characters ― the girls and the boys, the deceased and the living, the major and the minor, the good and the bad and the in-between.

Girls

Hermione

Luna

Lavender

Parvati

Padma

Helena

Molly

Violet

Lily

Rowena

Fleur

Helga

Lysandra

Sibyll

Rose

Ginevra

Alicia

Emmeline

Cassandra

Celestina

Kendra

Septima

Romilda

Marietta

Ariana

Cedrella

Nympadora

Alberta

Pomona

Poppy

Charity

Aurora

Eileen

Olympe

Daisy

Amelia

Elladora

Andromeda

Minerva

Narcissa

Pansy

Rita

Alice

Angelina

Gabrielle

Merope

Hestia

Rosalind

Petunia

Augusta

Bellatrix

Arabella

Penelope

Myrtle

Boys

Harry

Ron

James

Albus

Hugo

Severus

Sirius

Charlie

Oliver

Arthur

Seamus

Dean

Remus

Cedric

Amos

Lucius

Felix

Zacharias

Salazar

Dudley

Quentin

Kingsley

Rufus

Gideon

Fabian

Blaise

William

Edward

Garrick

Godric

Draco

Orion

Pius

George

Fred

Nicholas

Fawkes

Peter

Cormac

Antioch

Cadmus

Percy

Ernie

Trevor

Augustus

Gilderoy

Broderick

Tom

Viktor

Alastor

Lee

Geoffrey