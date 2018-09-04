107 Baby Name Ideas For People Who Are Obsessed With Harry Potter

Twenty years have passed since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was first released in the U.S., but Harry Potter fandom is as strong as ever. Potterheads have found many ways to express their love for the series, including tattoos, photo shoots, tribute bands and even baby names.
The Wizarding World is full of interesting names to inspire parents. Social Security Administration data shows that the franchise is already influencing American baby name choices, most notably with Luna. But the potential beyond that examples is endless.
We examined the books for some additional name inspiration. Here are more than 100 baby name ideas from Harry Potter characters ― the girls and the boys, the deceased and the living, the major and the minor, the good and the bad and the in-between.
Girls
Hermione
Luna
Lavender
Parvati
Padma
Helena
Molly
Violet
Lily
Rowena
Fleur
Helga
Lysandra
Sibyll
Rose
Ginevra
Alicia
Emmeline
Cassandra
Celestina
Kendra
Septima
Romilda
Marietta
Ariana
Cedrella
Nympadora
Alberta
Pomona
Poppy
Charity
Aurora
Eileen
Olympe
Daisy
Amelia
Elladora
Andromeda
Minerva
Narcissa
Pansy
Rita
Alice
Angelina
Gabrielle
Merope
Hestia
Rosalind
Petunia
Augusta
Bellatrix
Arabella
Penelope
Myrtle
Boys
Harry
Ron
James
Albus
Hugo
Severus
Sirius
Charlie
Oliver
Arthur
Seamus
Dean
Remus
Cedric
Amos
Lucius
Felix
Zacharias
Salazar
Dudley
Quentin
Kingsley
Rufus
Gideon
Fabian
Blaise
William
Edward
Garrick
Godric
Draco
Orion
Pius
George
Fred
Nicholas
Fawkes
Peter
Cormac
Antioch
Cadmus
Percy
Ernie
Trevor
Augustus
Gilderoy
Broderick
Tom
Viktor
Alastor
Lee
Geoffrey
Anthony