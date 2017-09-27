“In the months leading up to Election Day 2016, I wanted to attempt a reckoning with America at large, in all its vastness, its chaos, and its confusion,” Jeff Deutchman, who curated the movie, said in a statement to HuffPost. ”’11/8/16′ was my way of doing that. I enlisted an army of filmmakers who had ties to different regions of the country so that we could create a sweeping canvas of a single day. We wanted to make sure that we captured as many different aspects of American life, and of American opinions, as possible ― no other country contains such multitudes; that’s the source of many of our strengths and our weaknesses. Where that nets out is the subject of this film. There is no such thing as ‘too soon’ when it comes to confronting and trying to understand the country that we live in. We need this now.”