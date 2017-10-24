11 Facts about Hocus Pocus that will put a Spell on You

I was just a little kid when Hocus Pocus came out but I still remember falling absolutely in love with it.

Growing up, we had one of those satellites the size of Paul Bunyan’s head in our yard and each year I would excitedly watch out our window on Halloween as my brother pushed the buttons that would navigate to the Disney channel. It would begin to slowly move to locate the right direction, while probably disrupting the communication between Sputnik and NASA, and once the connection was made (presumably from somewhere on Mars) I would once again enjoy the story of the Sanderson sisters.

My obsession got to the point where every time my mom bought a new canister of salt I would check it for directions telling me to use it against “zombies, witches and old boyfriends.” Is it just me or did Morton really miss a great marketing scheme here?

Luckily for you, my love for this cult classic has continued and after doing an embarrassingly large amount of research, I present to you the very best facts about Hocus Pocus that you definitely didn't know.

1. Who’s your daddy?

Rumor has it, Mary gets her acute sense of smell from her father who is said to have been a bloodhound. That might explain her ability to go so far as identifying the sex and age of the victim she’s seeking out. Way to go Mary. Too bad your hearing ability doesn’t match your smelling one or else someone may have heard the enormous stampede of angry villagers coming to break down your door.

2. The Cottage

The Sanderson cottage was designed to have seven gables. A nod to the House of Seven Gables aka the famous Hawthorne house. Psst, also the water wheel actually functioned even though it was built on a set.

3. The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

You've all heard about how Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) found out on Who do you think you are that her 10th great grandmother Esther Elwell was accused of witchcraft In 1692 but did you know that Esther’s case, along with Rebecca Dike and Abigail Roe (two women also accused) was the final formal accusations made right before the public thought, ‘Hey! Maybe we shouldn’t convict people on spectral evidence alone!’ (Insert Picard facepalm here).

4. “Stay for Supper”

Before the Sanderson sisters set the record straight on just how exactly witches consume children, (thanks for just sitting there Emily, sheesh) it was believed that witches actually ate the children. A legend that was spawned from the fact that back in colonial times, spinsters often practiced healing arts and midwifery. As a result, pregnant women seeking an abortion would visit them in their homes and come out no longer pregnant and of course the deeply suspicious if not bewildered colonial folk came to the conclusion that these sprinters or “witches” were eating children.

5. A bit of foreshadowing?

When Max and Dani fall through Allison’s doorway trick or treating on Halloween, they come across a party being thrown by her parents. The apparently “boring” festivities have a bit of eery foreshadowing though. Each year they throw it and each year it’s the same. But what era are they celebrating? The 1600s. But the real question remains, did Max keep his promise to dress up as Peter Pan and Wendy?...with tights?

6. A Circle of Salt

When Allison opens the book (and somehow misses the gigantic beam of orange light that shoots straight out of its demon pages) she comes across the warning that a circle of salt can protect them against the sisters. Way to go Allison! You’re more than just a nice pair of yabos. But where does it come from? According to legend, salt is feared by creations of darkness, especially demons and vampires because it is used as a purifying agent. Vampires especially don't like it because the grains of the salt compel them to sit there and count them. 1 grain! Ah ah ah! 2 grain Ah ah ah!

Creating the circle protects the victim because the evil spirit cannot cross it. So it’s a good thing Dani literally spent 14 seconds in her circle before climbing out again.

7. Jimi Hendrix may still show up

Before Max crashed and burned in English class, he was briefly doodling in his notebook the Grateful Dead logo. According to Hocus Pocus in Focus author Aaron Wallace, there are legends called archetypal folk tales that talk of something called “grateful dead”. Essentially it is when a traveler comes across a dead body and if he buries it, the spirit will appear and thank him for it. This is also where the rock band got their name.

When Max lights the candle (silly virgin) and defeats the witches, he unknowingly sets Thackery (uggghhh) free. His spirit returns to thank Max for doing so, making Thackery a “grateful dead”.

8. Trick or Treat!

According to the junior novelization of Hocus Pocus, the three witches catch on to what trick or treating means and created a crow-shaped candy that they feed to all the children. This, in turn, puts the children in a zombie-like trance and creates the perfect opportunity for Sarah to bewitch them with her song. And let’s face it. That song is awesome. So awesome in fact that I’m pretty sure my friend’s aunt had the lyrics needle-pointed on a pillow.

9. Dani’s the fourth Sanderson sister

Remember the part when Mary’s using her blood-hound nose to track down Dani who’s hiding behind the postcard rack? And she gives the counter a mean thwack and Dani pops up like a Jack-in-the-box toy? The reason why Dani starts spouting off “thou’s” and “thy’s” is because she trying to fool the witches into thinking she was a witch too. Didn’t quite work out but at least she didn’t just sit there (Emily).

10. Turn me into a pumpkin!

Kathy Najimy’s unusual hairstyle was inspired after she came across a pumpkin on the set. She liked the way the stem coiled up and wanted her shadow to be recognizable so what better way to do that than to model yourself after a gourd?

11. I saved the best for last.

Literally. To reward those who got this far, I’m presenting you with the best fact I found out in my research of all things Hocus Pocus. I’m expecting my doctorate in the mail any day now.

Again, stemming from the junior novelization of Hocus Pocus, in the final scene in the graveyard, Winifred is able to get her hands on Dani when she needless escapes her protective circle and stands there long to be snatched up. But that’s the movie version.

In the book, Dani gets out to help Billy and rather than trying to reach her herself, Winifred gets the idea to use Mary’s vacuum instead. Whoever explained to her what driver’s license was probably also mentioned the function of vacuums.

She grabs the cord and conjuring up her power, sends a bolt of electricity into the machine. It immediately becomes supercharged and is so powerful that the suction starts lifting heavy objects off the ground. Mary then maneuvers her tornado-like vacuum over Dani and literally sucks the kid off the ground and into Winnie’s awaiting arms.

So there you have it. Hopefully, you all learned something new about this beloved classic. I will tell you I tried desperately to find out what happened to Jay and Ice but there was absolutely nothing on the matter. We’re left to assume that after 36 hours of “Row Row Row your Boat” they died of boredom or dehydration. That’ll teach ya to call people ugly.