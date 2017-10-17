11 Inspirational And Heartwarming Reads For Stepparents

If there’s one thing Christine Nestrick knows about step-parenting, it’s that you can’t force a relationship with your stepkids. “There is no instruction manual for being a stepparent, but you do have to take things slow,” she told us. “Rather than forcing a relationship or being over the top with my stepdaughter, I forced myself to let our relationship evolve naturally. After all, this was new to everyone.” Christine shares more step-parenting advice and explains how the birth of a second daughter brought her blended family even closer together.