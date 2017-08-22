11 Opal Jewelry Pieces You Need For Everyday Wear

If you’re looking for a statement jewelry piece that’s two-part mystical and one-part unique, let us re-introduce you to opal ― the overlooked and forgotten sibling of other better-known birthstones and gems like the sapphire and emerald.

While you might have historically thought of opal as the most boring of the gemstone family, it’s coming on strong this season for a multitude of occasions, from weddings and engagements to festival wear and everyday wear, and more. And with its natural color variations, it’s easy to see why it’s quickly become a trendy classic.

These mermaid-looking crystals are formed during a kind of water birth of their own. The majority of the world’s opals come from Australia, where they form when rainwater steeps into the dry ground, leaving behind silica deposits that form opals once the water evaporates, according to the Gemological Institute of America. And, because opals can contain up to 20 percent water, it only adds to their ~mystical~ appeal.

Gemological Institute of America Inc A seam of boulder opal on sandstone host rock.

Whether you’re looking to add some opal bling to your finger or drape it across your neck in a casual yet bold way, we’ve found 11 opal jewelry pieces that are perfect for your next outfit.

See below for our favorites