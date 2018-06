2 ( 2010 Trip for one to Gross, Nebraska, anyone? Don’t let the name of this quaint town fool you. It’s not actually a “gross” place with garbage or a bad sewage problem. It gets its name from the founder, Ben Gross, who established Gross in 1893 by opening a general store on the land.Before its population dropped to a whopping two people, Gross was a bustling area filled with businesses, churches, and, importantly, people. Residents began to desert the place when a greatly anticipated railroad ended up bypassing Gross. After that, the majority of the people who lived there moved away . Fires broke out in the following years, destroying most of the remaining businesses.As of 2010, the only people who lived there were Mike and Mary Finnegan, who own the Facebook-popular restaurant and bar Nebraska Inn . Seriously. The page has a 4.7 rating and over 2,000 people have liked it. So go and enjoy Gross and all of the excitement its two residents have to offer!