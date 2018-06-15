Traveling alone can be refreshing, what with the ample alone time and lack of budgeting for a group of people. And traveling solo can be great for introverts, who tend to lose energy being around crowds anyway.
These 11 spots around America take being alone ― or at least with fewer people ― to another level. Several of these spots have populations in the single digits, so introverts can enjoy some much-needed space without worrying about meaningless small talk ― or talking at all.
But don’t let their small populations fool you. These places offer some cool activities, such as mermaid shows and hiking through Hawaiian sea cliffs.
Check them out below.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
11 Trips Every Introvert Needs To Take