11 Places To Visit If You're An Introvert

Take a break and unwind ... alone.
By Kristen Adaway

Traveling alone can be refreshing, what with the ample alone time and lack of budgeting for a group of people. And traveling solo can be great for introverts, who tend to lose energy being around crowds anyway.

These 11 spots around America take being alone ― or at least with fewer people ― to another level. Several of these spots have populations in the single digits, so introverts can enjoy some much-needed space without worrying about meaningless small talk ― or talking at all.

But don’t let their small populations fool you. These places offer some cool activities, such as mermaid shows and hiking through Hawaiian sea cliffs. 

Check them out below.  

  • Jean, Nevada
    Population: 0
    Oliver Strewe via Getty Images
    Population: 0 (2010)
    How can a place less than 40 miles from Las Vegas have a population of zero, you ask? Well for starters, it's considered a commercial town, meaning it contains primarily restaurants, stores, and other attractions instead of residential areas. 

    If you've ever wanted to take a trip to Vegas without having to be subjected to overwhelming lights and tourist noise, then Jean, Nevada, is your solution. Hit the jackpot at Jean's only casino hotel, Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall

    Or if gambling isn't your thing, the hotel also has quite a few dining options to choose from. Move to Jean and you can get your fix of Krispy Kreme donuts and a Denny's that is open 24/7. 

    There's also been talk of a White Castle coming to Jean, making it the third location in southern Nevada.

    Burgers, donuts, casinos and zero permanent residents. You couldn't ask for a better combination.
  • Monowi, Nebraska
    Population: 1
    Laura Inns via Getty Images
    Population: 1 (2010)
    You read that correctly. Monowi is home to one resident, 84-year-old Elsie Eiler.

    Aside from being in the same place as possibly the coolest woman ever, you'll never have to worry about voting for a mayor. Eiler runs and votes for herself every year, along with being Monowi's "treasurer, clerk, secretary, tavern owner and librarian," according to Travel and Leisure

    Living in Monowi also means no more fuss over the town budget; Eiler has kept it at about $500 a year.
  • Manele Bay, Hawaii
    Population: 29
    iShootPhotosLLC via Getty Images
    Population: 29 (2010)
    Your dreams of existing on a tropical island have come true. Although Manele is one of the more populated and touristed destinations on the list, it offers beautiful views of Hulopoe Beach due to its location on the island of Lanai. 

    Because of its natural beauty, visitors go to Manele mainly for the scenery. According to the Travel Channel, there aren't many attractions or hotels on the island, making it a perfect place to unwind after living in cities where amusement parks and Holiday Inns are basically considered national treasures. However, Larry Ellison, entrepreneur and co-founder of Oracle opened up the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in 2016. 

    Hiking from Hulopoe Bay to the sea cliffs overlooking Puu Pehe will only take you about 20 minutes, but who would want to rush through being able to see breathtaking views of one of Lanai's most cherished landmarks?
  • Weeki Wachee, Florida
    Population: ﻿12
    Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images
    Population: ﻿12 (2010)
    Two words: mermaid shows. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park combines everything you love about the Magic Kingdom and SeaWorld, without the endangerment of orcas and high prices. The mermaids at the park perform 365 days a year, with four shows occurring each day. 

    The best part about living in this aquatic place? Even in the off-season, temperatures are still in the 70s.
  • Elkhorn, Montana
    Population: 10
    Witold Skrypczak via Getty Images
    Population: 10 (2010)
    Originally a premiere place for silver mining, Ellkhorn, Montana exists as a reminder of what it used to be. Some of its past can be viewed at Elkhorn State Park, where Gillian Hall and Fraternity Hall still stand.

    During the 19th century, Fraternity Hall served as a two-story building that housed a community dance hall, meeting room, and a social center. 

    Although no one is currently using either of the buildings to party like it's 1899, they have been well-preserved to display examples of what architecture looked like during the time in which they were built. 

    Aside from featuring a glimpse of history, Elkhorn State Park offers some cool activities like bicycling, hiking, and wildlife viewing.
  • Centralia, Pennsylvania
    Population: ﻿10
    weible1980 via Getty Images
    Population: ﻿10 (2010)
    After a quick Google search of this desolate town, you may be wondering how on earth it made on the list. Despite its dark past - and present - Centralia may interest your inner desire to live on the dangerous side. 

    In 1962, a fire broke out that spread to the underground coal mines — and it has been burning below ground ever since. In the following years after the fire started, gaping holes began to open up in the ground, releasing poisonous gases, and swallowing anything standing above, including a 12-year-old boy (he survived).

    Although most of Centralia's excitement exists below ground, people still visit to take a look at Graffiti Highway, an abandoned mile-long road that used to be a part of Route 61 but was shut down due to the fires.
  • Hobart Bay, Alaska
    Population: 1
    Mark Segal via Getty Images
    Population: 1 (2010)
    Seventy miles south of Juneau, the capital of Alaska, is where you'll find Hobart Bay. In its heyday during the 1990s, the town had a population was far from zero thanks to the logging camp in town.

    If you're looking for solitude and an aesthetically pleasing view, Hobart Bay is the place to go. Depending on how close you are to the dock, you'll be able to see Stephens Passage, a channel that runs between Admiralty Island and Hobart Bay. 

    You also have the option of taking a cruise through Stephens Passage, where you might see appearances from humpback whales and sea lions. 

    The one person who was recorded as having lived there in 2010 is the same one who maintains the property on the bay, so it will be just as if you were there by yourself.
  • Thurmond, West Virginia
    Population: 5
    krblokhin via Getty Images
    Population: 5 (2010)
    Take a step back in time when you visit Thurmond, West Virginia. Like many of the other towns with populations that resemble baseball scores, Thurmond originated as a popular railroad hub and coal paradise.

    The National Park Service reported that because of its roster of wealthy coal barons, Thurmond's banks were once the richest in Virginia.

    After the decline of coal production, the town's appeal faded away, bringing its population to five as of 2010. Today, not much has changed in terms of its old fashioned infrastructure, and it is the host city for the annual Thurmond Triathlon.
  • PhinDeli Town Buford, Wyoming
    Population: 1
    dschreiber29 via Getty Images
    Population: 1 (2010)
    Formally known as just Buford, Wyoming, PhinDeli Town Buford has a complicated ownership history. It was established in 1866 as a military outpost to protect railroad workers during the Civil War. Staying true to its origin, it was named after Civil War General John Buford.  

    In 2012, Pham Dinh Nguyen, a 38-year-old Vietnamese entrepreneur, bought the town from its previous owner, Don Sammons, for a grand total of $900,000.

    A year later, Nguyen started selling his own brand of Vietnam-imported coffee called PhinDeli at the Buford Trading Post, the town’s only convenience store and gas station.

    Today, one person resides in PhinDeli Buford: Brandon Hoover.
  • Beaconsfield, Iowa
    Population: 15
    felixmizioznikov via Getty Images
    Population: 15 (2010)
    Home to the original location of Hy-Vee, an employee-owned supermarket popular throughout the midwest, Beaconsfield is for people who prefer a low-key environment without a swarm of tourists taking over.

    Fun fact: Peggy Whitson, former Chief of the Astronaut Office, was raised in this town.
  • Gross, Nebraska
    Population: 2
    Joy Franklin via Expedition Oklahoma
    Population: 2 (2010)
    Trip for one to Gross, Nebraska, anyone? Don’t let the name of this quaint town fool you. It’s not actually a “gross” place with garbage or a bad sewage problem. It gets its name from the founder, Ben Gross, who established Gross in 1893 by opening a general store on the land. 

    Before its population dropped to a whopping two people, Gross was a bustling area filled with businesses, churches, and, importantly, people. Residents began to desert the place when a greatly anticipated railroad ended up bypassing Gross. After that, the majority of the people who lived there moved away. Fires broke out in the following years, destroying most of the remaining businesses.

    As of 2010, the only people who lived there were Mike and Mary Finnegan, who own the Facebook-popular restaurant and bar Nebraska Inn. Seriously. The page has a 4.7 rating and over 2,000 people have liked it. So go and enjoy Gross and all of the excitement its two residents have to offer!
11 Trips Every Introvert Needs To Take
headshot
Kristen Adaway
Intern, HuffPost Life
