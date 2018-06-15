Traveling alone can be refreshing, what with the ample alone time and lack of budgeting for a group of people. And traveling solo can be great for introverts, who tend to lose energy being around crowds anyway.

These 11 spots around America take being alone ― or at least with fewer people ― to another level. Several of these spots have populations in the single digits, so introverts can enjoy some much-needed space without worrying about meaningless small talk ― or talking at all.

But don’t let their small populations fool you. These places offer some cool activities, such as mermaid shows and hiking through Hawaiian sea cliffs.