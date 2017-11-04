11 Sweet & Savory Apple Recipes You'll Fall For

Crisp, juicy, tart, and sweet, apples are the shining star of fall. From comforting desserts, like apple pie and apple bread pudding, to savory soups and salads, these recipes are a delicious way to get your apple a day.

With shredded kale, pancetta, and tart apples in a zingy maple vinaigrette, this salad is truly crave-worthy — and it screams fall.

With shredded kale, pancetta, and tart apples in a zingy maple vinaigrette, this salad is truly crave-worthy — and it screams fall. GET THE RECIPE

Made with carrots, sweet potatoes, apples and honey, this savory soup with a hint of sweetness and spice is the essence of fall. The secret ingredient is curry powder, which doesn't give the soup an Indian flavor like you might think, but instead lends a subtle hint of autumn spice.

Like an apple pie without the pan, this rustic tart consists of a thin layer of sliced apples baked on top of a buttery, flaky crust. I know what you're thinking: "too advanced for me." Wrong! The dough comes together in under a minute and is virtually foolproof – promise.

Baked oatmeal is a traditional Amish breakfast casserole that has a consistency similar to bread pudding. There are endless variations — the recipe is easily adapted with whatever fruits and nuts you have on hand — but this version filled with tart apples and plump raisins with a crunchy walnut topping is my favorite. The best part? It can be made ahead of time and reheated.

Sweet apples nestled in a tender and buttery rum-scented cake — this dessert is easy to make and even easier to eat!

Homemade applesauce is richly flavored, tart and sweet — almost like apple pie filling — and a world apart from store-bought. Serve it warm out of the oven for instant comfort.

Challah, rum-soaked raisins, and apples are drenched in a vanilla and cinnamon-scented custard, and then baked into a comforting bread pudding. Serve it with vanilla ice cream for the ultimate fall dessert.

Made partially with whole wheat flour, these apple muffins have a wonderfully wholesome flavor and texture. They're also chock full of apples, scented with warm autumn spices, and finished with an irresistible crunchy brown sugar topping.

This might seem like an unlikely combination of flavors but cauliflower, apples, and curry make a delicious and seductive soup.