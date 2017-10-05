11 Women Share Their First 'Harvey Weinstein' Moments Of Workplace Sexual Harassment

The New York Times published an explosive report Thursday detailing famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual harassment against women in the entertainment industry.
Actresses including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan are reported to have been harassed by Weinstein, as well as a number of industry professionals, from production assistants to college students.
After the Times published the piece, Ontario-based writer Anne T. Donahue tweeted to her 39,000 followers asking about when they met their “Harvey Weinstein” ― or when they were first harassed by an older man in the workplace ― before sharing her own story.
Donahue told HuffPost that after reading the Times report, she “was angry and also not surprised.”
“I don’t think I know a single woman who hasn’t been sexually harassed during the course of her life, especially at work or in school, which is terrible and awful and exhausting,” she continued. “So I did what I usually do when I’m angry ― I tweeted about it.”
Donahue said that considering how angry the report made her, she figured other women might have the same reaction and want a space to tell their stories as well.
“That’s the thing about this shit: it’s happened to so many of us,” she said. “And it makes us feel weak and powerless and worthless and full of self-doubt and completely alone ... so now I’m talking about it, and figured maybe a few other women would want to talk about what’s happened to them, too.”
She was right.
Since she posted the tweet on Thursday afternoon, Donahue has received hundreds of responses.
“The Weinsteins are everywhere, I tell you,” she said.
Here are 11 responses that show just how often this happens ― and just how many women have come to see it as normal.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.