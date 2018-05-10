U.S. NEWS
11-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Moving SUV To Escape Carjacking

A 20-year-old suspect wrecked the stolen vehicle during a brief pursuit and was arrested.
By Ron Dicker

Police in suburban Chicago released frightening video this week of an 11-year-old girl jumping from a moving SUV to escape a carjacking.

The girl can be seen rolling onto the pavement at a gas station as the carjacker drives off in her father’s SUV. Her dad is seen clinging to the hood of an accomplice’s vehicle in an attempt to stop it. The father and daughter then hug as both vehicles speed away.

“Miraculously neither the girl nor her father were hurt,” the Aurora Police Department wrote on Facebook of the May 4 crime.

Cops later spotted the father’s stolen SUV on an interstate. The driver wrecked the vehicle during a brief pursuit and was arrested, police said. 

Tyrelle L. Pulley, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated vehicle hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police. Police said they continue searching for the accomplice.

