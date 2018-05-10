11-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Moving SUV To Escape Carjacking

Police in suburban Chicago released frightening video this week of an 11-year-old girl jumping from a moving SUV to escape a carjacking.

The girl can be seen rolling onto the pavement at a gas station as the carjacker drives off in her father’s SUV. Her dad is seen clinging to the hood of an accomplice’s vehicle in an attempt to stop it. The father and daughter then hug as both vehicles speed away.

“Miraculously neither the girl nor her father were hurt,” the Aurora Police Department wrote on Facebook of the May 4 crime.

Cops later spotted the father’s stolen SUV on an interstate. The driver wrecked the vehicle during a brief pursuit and was arrested, police said.