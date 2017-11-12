Mark Higden, ContributorI am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 11.12.17 - Fall Scarves for Cold Weather at the High Line, NYC! 11/12/2017 02:58 pm ET Illustrations by Mark Higden Lots of scarves being worn to combat the cold weather at the High Line in NYC! A few of the styles I observed at the High Line. Bright colors, fun patterns mixed with classic favorites! Download This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
