01/10/2018 03:44 pm ET

12 Cruelty-Free Coats That'll Keep You Warm Without Down And Fur

Faux for the win.

By Amanda Pena

It’s been an unbelievably chilly winter, with no end in sight. The temps are dropping low and staying low, so we’re clinging to anything and everything to keep us warm. Most will instinctively reach for some type of fur coat or down parka to block winter’s chill, but alternatives like vegan leather and faux fur are better for your conscience and your wallet.

That’s why we’ve scoured the internet for cruelty-free coats that are not only warm, but good for the environment and its furry inhabitants. Most are made with synthetic down, faux fur attachments, or recycled polyester, so you don’t have to sacrifice look, comfort, style or warmth for the sake of humanity. 

See below for 12 of our favorite cruelty-free coat picks:

  • 1 Fjallraven Women's Nuuk Parka
    Moosejaw
    The Nuuk parka has synthetic lining that reaches over the rear and thighs, Supreme Micro Loft padding, a fixed hood with soft fleece lining, and detachable synthetic fur for protection.
  • 2 Marmot Featherless Hoody
    Marmot
    With featherless insulation, this hoodie will not only keep you extremely warm but is lightweight and cruelty free.
  • 3 Patagonia Women's Transitional Parka
    Patagonia
    This simple yet chic parka has synthetic insulation with a recycled polyester shell.
  • 4 Save the Duck Long Basic Nylon Coat
    Zappos
    Vegan brand, Save The Duck, leaves the down on the duck and instead uses PLUMTECH insulation to not only imitate the properties of natural down but improve on them.
  • 5 Rab Xenon X Jacket
    Amazon
    This insulated hoodie provides warmth without the extra weight and has PrimaLoft, an alternative to down.
  • 6 Patagonia Stormdrift Insulated Parka
    Back Country
    Patagonia's eco-friendly parka has recycled polyester and Thermogreen for natural warmth.
  • 7 The North Face Women's Thermoball Hoodie
    Amazon
    With PrimaLoft synthetic-fiber clusters, this hoodie traps heat within small air pockets to retain warmth. 
  • 8 Columbia Sportswear Women's Alpine Action Oh Jacket
    Amazon
    The waterproof Alpine Action Jacket is crafted with patented thermal-reflective technology and 100g of synthetic insulation for all-day warmth. 
  • 9 Black Diamond Sharp End Shell Jacket
    Back Country
    The Gore-Tex Pro 3-layer shell provides unparalleled protection and breathability in the alpine, and since it weighs in at just 14oz, you aren't sacrificing weight for protection either.
  • 10 Save the Duck Short Coat
    Zappos
    Pairing a lightweight, packable design with down-free insulation, this puffer coat is an excellent piece of your stow-able, cold-weather protection.
  • 11 Fur Free Fur Gail Parka
    Stella McCartney
    Stella McCartney has been making strides in cruelty-free apparel, and this fur-free, non-leather parka is no exception.
  • 12 Patagonia Women's Radalie Parka
    Moosejaw
    If you're looking for a basic parka for under $200, this super soft 1.1-oz recycled nylon jacket with warm 150-g Thermogreen is a perfect choice.

