12 Fathers Across The Country On What It Means To Be A 'Good Dad'

To me, being a good dad is the end result of several pieces working together. A few that stick out to me:

Be intentional. Every action or inaction that I take must have a purpose. Talking through teachable moments and helping my son understand which battles are worth fighting are a part of that.

Teach the value of hard work. My son has earned coins for helping around the house since he was 4. At one point this year he had earned over $50 and couldn’t have been prouder to go buy his own toy. Goal setting is an important part of this.

Apologize when you’re wrong. We’re all human and we all make mistakes. I expect a lot from my son and he has the right to expect a lot of me. When I display actions that I don’t tolerate from my son I apologize to him, let him know we all make mistakes, and discuss how I should have reacted.