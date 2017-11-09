12 Foods, Vitamins and Supplements that Will Keep You Young in Your 40’s

Time fly's when you're having fun. I can remember being in my twenties like it was yesterday. But the fact remains that I am no longer twenty, I'm in my forties. Since I hit entered my forties I noticed my changes in the way I look and feel. As our body ages, we begin to become deficient. The level of hormones we produce decrease, our metabolism slows down, our body becomes deficient in many vitamins and nutrients and the list goes on.

All these things contribute to the aging process. So do we stand back and let our body age and slowly deteriorate? Hell NO!

What if I told you that there are many ways to slow down the aging process without cosmetic surgery or over-the-counter miracle products that usually don't work and cost a fortune. What if I told you that there are things you can do naturally to look and feel young that are inexpensive to buy and most of these things may already be in your kitchen already?

Would you be interested?

Most people think you need to spend a fortune to look young, but the secret to staying young is to provide your body with the vitamins and nutrients that its deficient in and to supply your body with the foods that will help balance your hormones so everything functions the same as it did in your 20's.

Below are just a few foods and vitamins that have a huge impact on the aging process and can help you stay younger looking and if you like this article and you want me to continue to share ways you can stay younger naturally then leave a comment in the comment box, saying "Rock On"!

So here are some of my anti-aging secrets just for you...

Pomegranates

The seeds of this amazing fruit are full of antioxidants. They contain loads of vitamin C, that prevents fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness by counterbalancing the free radicals that harm our skin and cause us to age faster.

Avocado

Eat it, make a dip, side dish, smoothie or facial mask. However, you do it it doesn't matter. As long as your body is absorbing these nutrients then you're on your way to looking and feeling younger. Avocados are RICH in an omega-9 fatty acid that helps skin retain moisture in the outer layer of your skin. By doing this your skin stays soft, smooth and radiant making you look 10 or more years younger. Remember, one of the key components to looking younger is slowing down or preventing those wrinkles from occurring. One of the key factors of getting wrinkles is dry skin, so make sure your skin is always moist.

Walnuts

Walnuts are full of Omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are found in the natural oils which keeps your hair hydrated. It also contains vitamin E, which also helps repair damaged follicles. These are two secret components that will give you strong, luxurious hair.

Blueberries

Blueberries are an amazing antioxidant. They supply the body with vitamins C and E. These two vitamins in blueberries work together to brighten skin. So if you're looking to have radiant looking skin, then eat your blueberries!

Eggs

Your nails bot your finger and toenails are made of protein, so being deficient in vitamin B can turn those beautiful nails soft causing them to crack and break. You want thick strong nails. Eggs are a good source of biotin, which is a B complex vitamin that metabolizes amino acids. Biotin and vitamin B will help to strengthen your nails and keep them looking fabulous looking.

Important Vitamins

Vitamin B

Vitamin B does some amazing things for anti-aging. It...

Slows down the graying process

Thickens hair

Prevents hair loss

So make sure you're getting enough of vitamin B into your daily diet if you want gorgeous looking hair and you want your friends to compliment amazing your hair looks.

The real secret to preventing lines and wrinkles is vitamin D. It prevents anti-aging and wrinkles. When always want to keep your skin moist and if you notice that your skin is dry then it's probably because you don't have enough of vitamin D in your body. You can take vitamin D in a pill form or you can open your fridge and get some vitamin D by eating eggs, fish, and mushrooms. These are just a few foods that provide vitamin d. You can also get vitamin D from the sun but beware because you can also get skin cancer, sun spots, dry skin and damaged skin from the sun too. Remember to pack on the sunscreen protection if you're looking to catch a few rays.

Probiotics

If you want healthy skin, then you need you need a healthy gut. One way to obtaining a healthy gut is to take a probiotic daily. Probiotics are filled with 'good' bacteria. They help to maintain a balance between good and bad bacteria in your system. Probiotics help to prevent and decrease inflammation in the body. Inflammation can cause a bunch of skin problems, including rosacea, dandruff, and acne.

Every day we're exposed to toxins. The air we breathe, the food we eat, and products we use expose us to tons of toxins. Milk thistle detoxifies the body. When we detoxify our body and release toxins our organs can function in its capacity. By detoxifying you can increase your energy, metabolisms sleep better, focus better, promote weight loss, and improve the way you look and feel overall.