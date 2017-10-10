12 Global Icons On One Stage

If you consider yourself a marketer, entrepreneur, or have a slight liking toward business you are not going to want to miss out on Synergy Global Forum, a two day conference that takes place October 27th - 28th in New York City.

The lineup compares to nothing like I have seen before! 12 global icons will be getting together to inspire and help every person that attends take their business to the next level and disrupt markets - just like they have done to earn their spot on this stage.

Who are these individuals that many of us look up to as gods?

Keynote Speakers

1. Sir Richard Branson: Founder, Virgin Group, World-Renowned Entrepreneur, Philanthropist.

2. Jack Welch: Legendary manager, EX-CEO General Electric.

3. Robin Wright: World known start of the House of Cards series and philanthropist.

4. Simon Sinek: Leadership expert, author of Start With Why”,

5. Steve Forbes: Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media.

6. Nassim Nicholas Taleb: Author of “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile”

7. Malcolm Gladwell: Journalist and author of bestsellers “Outliers: The Story of Success” and “The Tipping Point”.

8. Daniel Coleman: Psychologist and author of the best-selling book Emotional Intelligence.

9. Ray Kurzweil: Inventor and futurist.

10. Jimmy Wales: Wikipedia Founder.

11. Gary Vaynerchuk: Leading marketing expert and entrepreneur.

12. Guy Kawasaki: Apple evangelist and venture capitalist.

Synergy Global Forum events are built around inspirational speakers who deliver a “Master Class in Disruption”, revolutionizing paradigms of thought, methodology, and leadership.