12 Million Pounds Of Beef Now Under Recall Over Salmonella Risk

The United States Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced an expanded nationwide beef recall due to new concerns over possible salmonella contamination.

More than 12 million pounds of raw, “non-intact” beef products ― a label that includes ground beef ― are now covered by the recall, which was first issued Oct. 4.

Nearly 250 people in 26 states have fallen ill, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says. The agency fears more contaminated beef may be stored in Americans’ freezers.

While most individuals who contract salmonella recover without treatment, the bacteria is particularly dangerous in children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms develop between 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated substance and include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. They usually last between four to seven days.

The affected products were packed on various dates between July 26 and Sept. 7 by JBS Tolleson, an Arizona-based beef processing plant that ships nationwide. The specific products subject to recall are stamped with “EST. 267” within the USDA mark of inspection, the agency says.

A list of affected product labels can be found on the USDA’s website.

The salmonella scare comes shortly after a pre-Thanksgiving E. coli outbreak, which prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to tell Americans that they should throw away all romaine lettuce. Contaminated romaine has sickened 43 people in 12 states, the CDC says.