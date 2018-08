13 Hilariously Real Breastfeeding Moments From Chrissy Teigen

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

In 2016, Teigen spoke to People about her breastfeeding experience. “I just think it’s so funny. Sometimes I’m Googling how to do it better. I’m like, ‘Is it working? Is it taking? I don’t think I’m feeling enough pain!’" she said. "You just get so confused about how it’s supposed to feel, and as hard as anyone said it was, I feel like it somehow managed to be harder.”