13 Hilariously Real Breastfeeding Moments From Chrissy Teigen

This famous mom knows the ups and downs of nursing babies.
By Caroline Bologna

Chrissy Teigen is all too familiar with the trials, tribulations and opportunities for humor when it comes to breastfeeding. 

Since becoming a mom, the actress has shared many photos, tweets and interview anecdotes about her breastfeeding journey with 2-month-old Miles and 2-year-old Luna. From spilled breast milk to strange requests from her daughter, Teigen has responded to the ups and downs with her signature brand of humor.

In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, we’ve rounded up 13 hilariously real nursing moments from the famous mama. Enjoy!

    In July, Teigen posted a photo of herself appearing to engage in tandem nursing on Instagram. In fact, she was breastfeeding Miles while pretending to do the same for Luna's doll. "Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," Teigen wrote in the caption. 
    Teigen doesn't cry over spilled milk. When she spilled some of her breast milk in July, she tried to save it with a syringe, turkey baster and other household products. The model tweeted videos of the rescue mission, with captions like "EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE" and "I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies."
    While on vacation in Bali in July, Teigen shared an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding Miles while reading a book and sunbathing.
    In July, Teigen and Legend pretended to appear on one of her favorite shows, "Below Deck" in a series of videos on Twitter. Always prepared for trolls, she noted, "I am a nursing mother don’t shame me I couldn’t close my shirt I’m just trying to do my job."
    On Father's Day, John Legend posted a too-real Instagram selfie in which Chrissy pumps in the car. "I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty," he wrote in the caption. 
    Teigen nursed baby Luna in Fergie's “M.I.L.F.$.” music video, which premiered in July 2016.
    In 2016, Teigen posted a funny Instagram photo that resonated with lactating moms. The photo showed the new mom protectively clutching her breasts while riding Splash Mountain at Disneyland with her husband, John Legend. The caption read, “MY MILK.”
    During an Entertainment Tonight interview in 2016, Teigen said the amount of time she spent breastfeeding as a new mom took her by surprise. “They just use you for your milk and you just feel like you are just a cow all day,” she joked.
    When she was still nursing Luna, Teigen tweeted in June 2016, "Fell asleep with my breast pump on and I think I'm in a different dimension now."
    In 2016, Teigen spoke to People about her breastfeeding experience. “I just think it’s so funny. Sometimes I’m Googling how to do it better. I’m like, ‘Is it working? Is it taking? I don’t think I’m feeling enough pain!’" she said. "You just get so confused about how it’s supposed to feel, and as hard as anyone said it was, I feel like it somehow managed to be harder.”
    When Luna was less than a month old, Teigen shared a Snapchat video of herself nursing the newborn during a break from a photo shoot.
    A few weeks after Luna's birth, Teigen shared a hilarious spray-tanning anecdote, tweeting, "just spray tanned around my breast pump outline. the logistical challenges of a healthy beach glow while boobing are incredible."
    On the night of the 2016 Met Gala, Teigen tweeted a photo of herself from the previous year's event, which she captioned, "365 days ago, this. now i am watching an episode of Unwrapped about clementines with my boob out...life is crazy."

