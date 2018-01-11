13 Key Employment Issues for Startup and Emerging Companies

© petzshadow - Fotolia.com

By Lynne C. Hermle, Michael D. Weil, and Richard D. Harroch

Employers can fall into a myriad of employment-related traps. Numerous state and federal laws impact the hiring process and apply a wide variety of employment-related protections, including to discipline and termination issues.

For many startup and emerging companies developing technology, the issues associated with the creation of intellectual property by employees and consultants are crucial. Employment litigation is expensive, disruptive, and distracting, and emerging companies should implement appropriate steps and agreements from the outset.

This article discusses 13 key employment and labor law issues for startup and emerging companies.

1. Know what hiring questions you may not ask

Federal and state laws prohibit employers from making hiring decisions based on protected categories: gender, race, age, color, religion, disability, and others. Asking the wrong questions could lead to a discrimination claim against the company, even if decisions are not made on that basis. Here are examples of the types of questions to stay away from:

How old are you?

What is your religion?

Do you have any medical conditions we should be aware of?

Have you ever been arrested?

Do you have any disabilities that would hinder you in performing the job?

Have you had any recent illnesses or operations?

Are you married?

Do you have children or plan to have children?

How long do you plan to work until you retire?

Do you drink or smoke?

What is your political affiliation?

Is English your first language?

What type of discharge did you receive from the military?

What country are you from?

Where do you live?

Do you take drugs?

Some of these may be obvious. But these questions may also be prohibited:

What is your maiden name?

Do you own or rent your home?

Where is your family from?

What was the date/type of termination of your last employment?

Can you give me the name of a relative to be notified in case of emergency? (The problem is asking for the name of a relative. But you can ask “In case of an emergency, whom can we notify?”)

2. Ask each candidate to fill out an employment application

An employment application can serve several useful purposes. First, it provides key information that will enable the employer to determine whether an initial or further interview makes sense. Second, it serves as a representation and warranty from the candidate as to the truthfulness of the information provided (which may be useful later on if problems arise). And, the information provided can facilitate reference checking. There are plenty of examples on the web of Employment Applications, including a comprehensive one at AllBusiness.com. In any case, be sure you don’t have any of the prohibited inquiries (including arrest questions) on the application.

3. Perform a comprehensive reference check before you hire the employee

Many employers conduct a limited and incomplete reference check as part of the hiring process, often leading to issues with the candidate’s inability to perform their required duties or to get along with others. A comprehensive reference check includes:

Verification of job titles and dates of employment

Verification of educational degrees and dates of attendance at schools

Verification of starting and ending salary

Verification of job role and responsibilities

Inquiry as to why the applicant left the prior employer

Conversations with prior supervisors as to the applicant’s strengths and weaknesses

Inquiry as to the applicant’s ability to get along well with other employees and customers

Inquiry as to the applicant’s ability to take on the new role

Inquiry as to punctuality or absenteeism issues

Reference checks with other people not listed by the applicant as a reference

The purpose of these checks is to make sure that the applicant will fit into the company’s culture and to ensure that the applicant has been truthful in their resume and employment application. However, the process is carefully regulated by the federal government (through the Fair Credit Reporting Act) and the laws of many states; failure to follow the highly technical process can lead to class action lawsuits. Consider consulting legal counsel and, for general information, see the EEOC’s Background Check: What Employers Need to Know.

4. Use a good form of offer letter or employment agreement

Oral agreements often lead to misunderstandings. If you plan to hire a prospective employee, use a carefully drafted offer letter, which the employee is encouraged to review carefully before signing. For senior executives, a more detailed employment agreement often makes sense. A good offer letter or employment agreement will address the following key items:

The job title and role of the employee

Whether the job is full time or part time

When the job will commence

The salary, benefits, and any potential bonuses

Whether the position is “at will” employment, meaning either party is free to terminate the relationship at any time without penalty (although employers may not terminate employees for legally prohibited reasons, such as for age discrimination or retaliation from sexual harassment allegations, etc.)

Confirmation that the “at will” agreement may not be changed unless signed by an authorized officer of the company

Confirmation that the employee will need to sign a separate Confidentiality and Inventions Assignment Agreement (described below)

If the company chooses, a statement that any disputes between the parties will be resolved solely and exclusively by confidential binding arbitration (also discussed below)

Any stock options to be granted to the employee and the terms of any vesting (details usually laid out in a separate Stock Option Agreement)

To whom the employee will report

Language stating that the offer letter constitutes the entire agreement and understanding of the parties with respect to the employment relationship, and that there are no other agreements or benefits expected (unless additional provisions are laid out in a handbook, which should be referenced if so)

Companies should ensure that the employee and the Company sign the letter, the Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement, any Stock Option Agreement, and any first day paperwork (such as the IRS W-4 Form for withholding and the I-9 form mandated by law).

The following is an example of a form of employee Offer Letter. Sample forms of Employment Agreements can be found here. See also 14 Key Issues in Negotiating Employment Agreements.

[ Name of Company]

[Date]

Re: Terms of Employment

Dear ________:

We are pleased to inform you that [Name of Company] (the “Company”) has decided to make you this offer of employment. This letter sets forth the terms of the offer which, if you accept, will govern your employment.

Position; Duties. Your position will be __________, reporting to the __________ of the Company. Your duties and responsibilities will be as designated by the Company, with an initial focus on (i)___________ and (ii)________________. Full-Time Employment. The employment term will begin on _____, 20__. Compensation. Your compensation will be $___a year, paid [every two weeks] consistent with the Company’s payroll practices. Your package will include participation in the health and other benefit plans of the Company pursuant to their terms as may be amended by the Company from time to time. You will be entitled to ____weeks paid vacation (equivalent of business days) for each year of full employment. Unused vacation time should be taken and may not be carried over into subsequent years. Stock Options. Subject to approval of our Board of Directors, we expect you will be granted options to acquire___ shares of the Company’s Common Stock, vesting over a [four (4)] year term with one (1) year cliff vesting for 1/4th of the options. The options are expected to be granted at a strike price of $__ per share. The terms and conditions of your stock options are contained in a Stock Option Agreement of today’s date and must be executed by you and returned to us immediately. Employment at Will. Our employment relationship is terminable at will, which means that either you or the Company may terminate your employment at any time, and for any reason or for no reason. Our at will agreement can only be modified by a writing signed by both you and the CEO of the Company. Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement. You will be subject to the Company’s Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement, which is enclosed with this letter and must be signed and returned by you before any employment relationship will be effective. Certain Acts.During employment with the Company, you will not do anything to compete with the Company’s present or contemplated business. You will not engage in any conduct or enter into any agreement that conflicts with your duties or obligations to the Company. You will not during your employment or within one (1) year after it ends, directly or indirectly solicit any employee, agent, or independent contractor to terminate his or her relationship with the Company. Representations. You represent that you are aware of no obligations legal or otherwise, inconsistent with the terms of this Agreement or with your undertaking employment with the Company. You will not disclose to the Company, or use, or induce the Company to use, any proprietary information or trade secrets of others. You represent that you have returned all proprietary and confidential information belonging to all prior employers. You also represent and warrant that all information provided to the Company (including any information in your resume and any Employment Application) is true, correct, and complete. Arbitration.

a) Disputes can arise even in the best of relationships. Rather than fighting it out in court, both you and the Company agree that any controversy, claim, or dispute arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the employment relationship or your compensation, either during the existence of the employment relationship or afterwards, between the parties hereto, shall be settled solely and exclusively by confidential binding arbitration in the city in which you work.

b) Such arbitration shall be conducted in accordance with the JAMS Employment Rules & Procedures (which can be reviewed at http:www.jamsadr.com/rules-employment-arbitration) in existence at the time of the commencement of the arbitration, with the following exceptions if in conflict: The Company will pay the arbitration filing fees and the arbitrator’s fees; one arbitrator shall be appointed by JAMS; and arbitration may proceed in the absence of any party if written notice (pursuant to the JAMS’ rules and regulations) of the proceedings has been given to such party.

c) The parties agree to abide by all decisions and awards rendered in such proceedings.

d) You and the Company agree that any claim for breach of this Agreement and any claim regarding or related to your employment, including disputes regarding compensation, discrimination, wrongful termination, harassment, and any and all other conflicts or claims will be resolved solely and exclusively by confidential final and binding arbitration on an individual basis only, and not on a class, collective, or private attorney general representative basis on behalf of other employees, to the extent not prohibited by applicable law.

e) We both agree to waive any rights to a jury trial or a bench trial in connection with the resolution of any dispute under this Agreement (although both of us may seek interim emergency relief from a court to prevent irreparable harm pending the conclusion of any arbitration).

f) This Section 9 arbitration provisions shall not apply to the following matters: (1) claims for workers’ compensation; (2) claims for unemployment compensation benefits; (3) claims or charges before an administrative agency having jurisdiction over the matter; or (4) claims that are forbidden to be arbitrated as a matter of law.

g) Any dispute or claim concerning the scope or enforceability of the arbitrations provisions of this Section 9 shall be determined exclusively by an arbitrator pursuant to the procedures set forth above.

h) The arbitrator shall have the power to award all relief available in law or equity requested by the parties and supported by credible, relevant, and admissible evidence.

i) Arbitration is not a mandatory condition of your employment. If you wish to opt out of the arbitration provisions of this Section 9, you must notify the Company by email to _______@____.com, stating your decision to opt out, within 10 days of your signing this Agreement.

Miscellaneous. Upon your acceptance, this letter will contain the entire agreement and understanding between you and the Company and supersedes any prior or contemporaneous agreements, understandings, term sheets, communications, offers, representations, warranties, or commitments by or on behalf of the Company (oral or written). The terms of your employment may in the future be amended, but only by writing and which is signed by both you and, on behalf of the Company, by a duly authorized executive officer, provided, however, that you agree to comply with the provisions of the Company’s Employee Handbook, as may be amended or adapted by the Company from time to time. In making this offer, we are relying on the information you have provided us about your background and experience, including any information provided us in any Employment Application that you may have submitted to us. The language in this letter will be construed as to its fair meaning and not strictly for or against either of us. If any provision of this Agreement is held invalid, in whole or in part, such invalidity will not affect the remainder of such provision or the remaining provisions of this Agreement. This Agreement is governed by [State] law (without regard to conflicts of law principles) and the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), but in case of a conflict the FAA controls.

If these terms are acceptable, please sign in the space provided below and return this letter to us. Again, we’re very excited to have you join the Company.

Yours truly,

[Name]

[Title]

IMPORTANT

I agree that I have been given a reasonable opportunity to read this Agreement carefully. I have not been promised anything that is not described in this Agreement. The Company encourages me to discuss the Agreement with my legal advisor. I have read this Agreement, understand it, and I am signing it voluntarily. By signing the Agreements, I understand that the parties are agreeing to arbitration for any disputes as set forth above.

Agreed and Accepted:

[Name]

5. Adopt a well-drafted anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy

The company should have a carefully drafted anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy (which is required by some state laws and expected by many jurors if litigation were to arise).

Helpful policies typically run 2-3 pages in length and samples can be obtained from experienced employment lawyers or HR consultants. A good policy typically addresses the following:

The company’s zero tolerance of any forms of harassment, discrimination, bullying, or violence in the workplace

The definition of sexual and other types of harassment or discrimination (i.e., based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, etc.)

Examples of conduct constituting prohibited harassment

Rights of the employees to complain about harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, and to whom such complaints should be made (consider making HR the designated recipient of complaints to ensure they are properly handled)

The company’s policy to investigate claims

Assurance that the employer will protect the confidentiality of complaints to the extent possible

Strong prohibitions on any retaliatory conduct

The disciplinary actions that may be taken upon determination that the policy has been violated

State and federal remedies available to the employee

The company should distribute the policy, ideally annually, to all employees with a cover email or other communication insisting on its importance and the need for compliance.

6. Promptly and thoroughly investigate any sexual harassment or discrimination complaints

The company should promptly investigate sexual harassment or discrimination complaints (including those which may initially appear to be meritless). Failure to treat a complaint seriously can exacerbate the problem and the liability to the company.

Investigations should be conducted by persons with training and experience and who have the ability to be neutral and impartial (i.e., who don’t report to or have relationships with those individuals involved in the complaint). Legal counsel should provide advice as needed, including on any thorny evidentiary or credibility issues which could arise during the investigation.

The investigator should create an initial plan for thoroughly analyzing the complained about activities, ideally in consultation with counsel. Here are some basic steps which may be appropriate for that plan, depending on the facts:

Determination of the appropriate scope of the investigation

Interviews with the complaining party

Interviews with the accused employee

Interviews with other employees and third parties (contractors, outside witnesses, etc.) who may have relevant information

Review of emails, memos, and other relevant communications

Review of the personnel files of the parties (including any prior disciplinary write-ups)

If needed, consideration of how to resolve credibility in assessing conflicting reports

Assessment of whether the initial scope of the investigation needs to be broadened

Action taken to address the concerns raised, potentially including training and discipline, which should be clearly documented

Determination of the form of any report that should follow

Here are some tips for an appropriate investigation:

Determine the appropriate scope of the investigation; the scope will vary depending upon the allegations and should be reassessed if facts change.

Choose an investigator who has good people skills and judgment. Both will be important in almost every investigation. If you don’t have a qualified neutral candidate inside, hire an experienced one from outside. One good resource is the Association of Workplace Investigators.

If the initiation of the investigation is delayed (for example, because the appropriate internal investigator is traveling or the company is searching for an appropriate outside investigator), document the reasons for the delay. The company may need to explain in litigation, possibly years down the road, why it did not begin to investigate immediately.

The investigator should coordinate activities with legal counsel from the outset so that the company can determine whether the investigation will be privileged. This is especially important for the drafting of memos or notes associated with the investigation.

The investigator should review company policies or procedures in place for dealing with harassment or discrimination. Employee handbooks often include such procedures (for example, they may identify who is responsible for investigating or pertinent timelines), and you don’t want to make the situation worse by not following the company’s own articulated policies.

Assure the complaining party at the outset that the complaint will be treated seriously, that there will not be any retaliation for raising it, and that any concerns about retaliation should be brought to the investigator’s attention immediately so that they can be addressed.

Instruct the accused not to contact the complainant regarding the complaint, and not to engage in conduct that is—or even might be viewed as—retaliatory. And if the accused violates the instructions (which happens regularly), take action immediately. It is not unusual for an employee or executive to be terminated for violating these instructions in the course of an investigation.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) provides examples of questions that may be helpful in questioning the complainant and other witnesses, as well as other information helpful for the investigation. See Enforcement Guidance on Vicarious Employer Liability for Unlawful Harassment by Supervisors.

The investigator needs to keep an open mind when gathering and reviewing information, and to refrain from coming to a conclusion until all relevant data has been reviewed and assessed.

Encourage all involved to maintain the confidentiality needed for a thoughtful investigation while avoiding heavy-handed mandates (which might lead to National Labor Relations Board complaints about the employee’s abilities to share workplace concerns).

Consider asking the complainant at the conclusion of the interview what he or she hopes will happen as a result of the investigation (one option: “how would you like to see the situation resolved?”). The company is not required to comply with unreasonable demands, but some requests (for example, a transfer, additional training, time off) may be helpful in resolving the concerns constructively.

Fairness is important. The investigation must be evenhanded, and both be fair—and appear to be fair—to all involved.

The Guiding Principles for Conducting Workplace Investigations prepared by the Association of Workplace Investigators contains additional helpful advice.

See also 15 Key Steps for Companies Responding to Sexual Harassment or Discrimination Allegations.

7. Make sure all employees sign a Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement

Companies pay employees to come up with ideas, work product, and inventions that are useful to the business. Employees have access to a great deal of their company’s confidential information, which can be highly valuable, especially in technology companies.

One basic way to protect proprietary company information is through a Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement. This agreement deals with the confidentiality issues, but it can also provide that the ideas, work product, and inventions that the employee creates which are related to company business belong to the company—not the employee.

A good Employee Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement will cover the following key points:

The employee may not use or disclose any of the company’s confidential information for his or her own benefit or use, or for the benefit of others, without authorization.

The employee must promptly disclose to the company any inventions, ideas, discoveries, and work product related to the company’s business that he or she makes during the period of employment.

The company is the owner of such inventions, ideas, discoveries, and work product, which the employee must assign to the company.

The employee’s employment with the company does not and will not breach any agreement or duty that the employee has with anyone else, nor may the employee disclose to the company or use on its behalf any confidential information belonging to others.

Upon termination of employment, the employee must return any and all confidential information and company property.

While employed, the employee will not compete with the company or perform any services for any competitor of the company.

The employee’s confidentiality and invention assignment obligations under the agreement will continue after termination of employment.

The agreement does not by itself represent any guarantee of continued employment.

Venture capitalists and other investors in startups expect to see that all employees of the company have signed such agreements. In an M&A transaction where the company is sold, the buyer’s due diligence team will also be looking for these agreements signed by all employees.

A sample form of Employee Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement can be found at the Forms & Agreements section of AllBusiness.com.

Similarly, it will be appropriate that all consultants of the company also sign a Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement. See Key Issues with Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreements with Consultants.

8. Make arbitration your dispute resolution option

Arbitration is usually quicker and cheaper than litigation. An arbitrator tends to be more dispassionate and more reasoned in the analysis of employment claims than most juries, which are often composed of employees with their own prior employment disputes. Arbitration can usually be handled confidentially, whereas lawsuits are public resulting in potentially adverse publicity (especially these days, as the media scrutinizes court dockets for juicy stories). And it may move faster than a lawsuit. On the other hand, the employer may be required to pay for the arbitrator’s fees.

To ensure that employment disputes are resolved in arbitration, the company should have a well-drafted arbitration clause in offer letters, employment agreements, the employee handbook, and any benefit plans (stock option, bonus and Restricted Stock Unit plans, for example) for which it wishes to arbitrate disputes.

A well-drafted arbitration clause provides:

That any disputes between the company and the employee will be handled solely and exclusively by confidential binding arbitration

What arbitration rules will apply, usually the rules of the American Arbitration Association or JAMS, in existence at the time of the commencement of the arbitration, with a citation to the rules (for example: “You and the company agree to bring any dispute in arbitration before JAMS, pursuant to the JAMS Employment Rules & Procedures in effect at the time of the commencement of the arbitration, which can be reviewed at https://www.jamsadr.com/rules-employment-arbitration”)

Who will pay the arbitrator’s fees (in some places, including California, the employer must pay the fees as a matter of law)

Where the arbitration will be held (ideally where the employee works)

Waiver of any jury trial or bench trial

To be enforceable, the arbitration agreement must not contain terms the courts find “unconscionable,” such as limitations on damages or fees the arbitrator may award. Some matters, such as workers’ compensation or EEOC complaints, may not be subject to arbitration.

9. Properly classify workers as employees or independent contractors

Both emerging and established companies face the issue of properly classifying workers as employees or independent contractors. It’s critical to get this right. Class action lawsuits are filed daily attacking the classification of workers as contractors, and the potential damages and penalties can be enormous.

Employees and contractors are paid differently. Generally, the company must withhold income taxes, withhold and pay Social Security and Medicare taxes, observe wage and hour laws, and pay unemployment tax on the wages of employees. On the other hand, employers generally are not required to withhold or pay taxes on payments to independent contractors, pay overtime compensation, or comply with other payroll and related issues applicable to employees. The general idea behind the difference is that the contractor will often have his or her own business, work for other companies, have expertise that is not subject to detailed control and supervision of the company, and may want the flexibility of setting hours and working arrangements.

The savings to a company by properly designating a worker as an independent contractor could be 20-40% of the labor costs. However, that savings will be quickly eaten up by challenges and claims from the government (which wants the tax payments) and lawyers for the workers.

The IRS takes the position that in determining whether a person is an employee or independent contractor, the key factor is the degree of control the company exerts over the process. Here are some of the factors which might indicate the worker should be classified as an employee:

The worker is required to work a designated schedule of hours

The worker is required to work at the employer’s place of business

The worker only provides services to one company

The company controls or has the right to control how the worker performs the service

The company provides the worker tools, supplies, office space, or equipment needed to do the job

These factors may that indicate the worker may properly be classified as an independent contractor:

The worker sets his or her own hours

The worker has licenses, insurance, and other indicators of a separate business

The worker provides services to more than one company

The worker works relatively independently

The worker has the authority to decide how to go about accomplishing tasks

The worker incurs the costs of performing the services

The worker has the opportunity for profit or loss from the work performed

10. Be aware of wage and hour issues

Employers routinely make mistakes related to wage and hour issues. These mistakes can lead to significant liability. The Fair Labor Standards Act sets the majority of wage and hour law at the federal level; some states, especially California, have passed wage and hour statutes and regulations that are stricter or contain more requirements than federal law does. Common mistakes include:

Not complying with minimum wage standards

Improperly classifying employees as exempt from overtime laws

Failing to pay overtime to non-exempt employees

Failing to properly calculate an employee’s overtime rate

Paying employees only for their scheduled work hours if the employer is aware that employees often work before or after their scheduled hours

Allowing employees to accumulate “comp time” instead of paying them for overtime

Not allowing legally mandated breaks

Not paying employees in a timely manner, particularly departing employees

Failing to accurately report wages and hours on pay stubs and other required records

Improperly deducting wages from an employee’s compensation

11. Implement an appropriate policy regarding use of social media by employees

It’s important to establish a policy on social media that balances the desire of the company to avoid potential liability and unwanted attention with the employees’ First Amendment and other rights. Such a policy will often describe what must never be shared on social media, such as confidential customer information, non-public financial information of the company, and other sensitive information.

One good example is Best Buy’s social media policy.

12. Maintain proper documentation concerning employees and HR

Companies are often sloppy in maintaining the proper employee/HR-related documentation. This can become problematic if the company is pursuing financing, is involved in an M&A activity, or is involved in litigation with an employee or regulatory agency. Here is a compendium of the types of documentation the company should consider maintaining:

Job applications and resumes

Employee offer letters

Employment agreements

IRS W-4 forms (Employees’ Withholding Allowance Certificate)

Form I-9 completed by all employees (eligibility of the employee to work in the U.S.)

Anti-harassment and discrimination policy

Employee handbook

Stock option plan and agreements with all option holders

Benefit plans

Employee personnel files (including performance appraisals)

Employee complaints

Worker’s compensation documents

Emergency contacts

Records of any disciplinary proceedings taken against employees

Social media policy for employees

Code of conduct policy for employees

Compensation and bonus history

Employee-related posters mandated by law to be posted in the workplace

Employee termination notices

PTO tracking records

Some software solutions, such as ComplyRight, Namely, Zoho, and others can be used to streamline hiring, onboarding, and employee records management through an online dashboard.

13. Take these steps before firing an employee

Terminating an employee, even an “at will” employee, entails legal risk if not properly handled and documented. Various laws may prohibit termination based on gender, race, age, disability, religious preference, absenteeism due to jury duty or military service, violations of public policy, retaliation for sexual harassment or discrimination allegations by the employee, and other circumstances.

Here is some practical advice on what to do in connection with terminating an employee:

Make sure you have an employee handbook or set of policies in place, with disciplinary policies. Clear violations of appropriate company policies can support an employee termination.

If the employee has a history of poor performance or violation of company policy, make sure he or she has been notified and that this is included in the employee’s personnel file. A warning may be more appropriate than an outright firing for the first problem with the employee.

Investigate the situation as necessary to justify the termination.

Review any employee offer letter or employment agreement to ensure there aren’t steps or notices you have to undertake.

Consult with employment counsel before termination to ensure that the termination will not be in violation of applicable law.

Consider a progressive discipline policy first before termination.

Conduct the firing in a dignified manner and in front of a witness, away from other employees.

Be brief, accurate, respectful, and truthful about the termination.

Make sure all legal requirements are fulfilled, such as having the employee’s last paycheck ready together with any accrued but unpaid PTO.

If you are going to offer a severance package, make sure you get a complete and full release from the employee (the release should be in writing signed by the employee, cover all known and unknown claims the employee may have, and be supported by adequate consideration). Note that special rules for releases may apply if the employee is 40 years old or older.

Make sure that the employee’s access to your computer network, voicemail, and email will be revoked upon termination.

Ask for the return of any company laptops, phones, keys, security fobs, and the like.

Make sure the employee has the information necessary to obtain COBRA and unemployment benefits.

Make sure the employee understands that he or she will have continuing obligations under any Confidentiality and Invention Assignment Agreement.

Have the terminated employee leave the premises immediately, but give them an opportunity to pack up their personal belongings privately and discreetly.

In anticipation that there may be litigation, make sure that all relevant emails and other documents concerning the employee are preserved.

Make a plan for how the terminated employee’s workload will be picked up by team members. That may also require a debriefing with the team, but be sure to protect the privacy of the departed employee.

Terminating an employee is never easy, and the employer has to make sure it is taking the appropriate legal steps in doing so.

Conclusion

Companies have a great number of legal obligations when hiring, managing, and firing employees. To avoid potentially significant liability, the company and officers running an HR function must be cognizant of the applicable laws.

Other Articles From AllBusiness.com:

Copyright Richard D. Harroch. All Rights Reserved.

About the Authors

Lynne C. Hermle is a partner specializing in employment law at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP in Silicon Valley. She was the successful lead defense counsel for Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers in the gender discrimination and retaliation claims alleged by Ellen Pao. She has handled hundreds of employment claims involving sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination throughout her career, and continues to litigate such cases before juries and in arbitration. She is a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers and received the Daily Journal “California Lawyer of the Year” as well as other awards for trial successes. She writes frequently on employment and trial topics, and has represented a number of the largest corporations in the world, including software, media, Internet, and other technology companies.

Michael D. Weil is a partner specializing in employment law at the San Francisco office of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He represents clients in high-stakes employment, trade secrets, and employee mobility litigation throughout the United States. Michael was recognized as a Rising Star in his field by Law360. Michael's practice focuses on matters involving trade secrets, restrictive covenants, employee mobility issues, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) whistleblower claims, wrongful termination and discrimination. He has also defended numerous wage-and-hour class actions and representative actions under state and federal laws, including claims for overtime, vacation, meal and rest break penalties, waiting-time penalties, and other alleged Labor Code violations. Michael counsels clients on a wide variety of employment and related corporate issues.