13 Powerful Ted Talks Everyone Should See in 2017

Photo courtesy of Bret Hartman / TED

By Beth Doane

A great idea has the potential to change the world and no organization is as committed to spreading ideas that matter more than TED. TED is a nonprofit media organization that posts, promotes, and hosts experts who give talks under the slogan of “ideas worth spreading”. This past year I was so moved by the speakers I saw at TEDWomen held in New Orleans and TED Global held in Arusha Tanzania I decided to compile all the top talks everyone should see in 2017. From Nighat Dad, a Pakistani digital activist who defends online freedom of expression, to Dr. Victoria Forster, a UK scientist who uses her experience as a cancer survivor to do research on the side effects of treatment, each speaker bravely shares their ideas that can shape our future. It can be hard to keep up with the best, so here are 10 of the Ted talks that everyone should see before the year ends.

1. How to Seek Truth in the Era of Fake News Christiane Amanpour converses with TED Curator Chris Anderson, discussing fake news, objectivity in journalism, and the importance of seeking out the truth. When the media can be a mixture of fact and fiction, it is important to use tools and fact-checking websites such as Snopes.com and others, to help recognize the truth. “Be careful where you get information from,” Christiane advises.

2. The Future We’re Building--and Boring As we approach a more technologically reliant era, Tesla CEO Elon Musk discusses his visions for a more efficient tomorrow. He shares details on his new project, The Boring Company, which will build a series of underground tunnels in Los Angeles to reduce congestion. Lastly, he discusses SpaceX, his dream to one day take people to mars.

Photo courtesy of Stacie McChesney / TED

3. The Way We think About Charity is Dead Wrong In this hugely popular talk from TED2013, Dan Pallotta offers timeless information that is still relevant in the context of today. As an activist and fundraiser, he calls out the double standard that drives our broken relationship to charities. Asking us to stop rewarding charities for their frugality and start rewarding them for their big goals and big accomplishments, even if it costs them money. He says: “Let’s change the way we think about changing the world.”

4. The Revolutionary Power of Diverse Thought In her TEDGlobal 2010 discussion, novelist Elif Shafak shares her first-hand experience on the devastation that a loss of diversity can bring in order to remind us of the beauty of cosmopolitanism. As the values of our society evolve, it is important to remember the value of diversity. In this talk, she teaches about the revolutionary power of plurality and reminds us that there are no binaries, in politics and also our identities.

5. A Global Food Crisis May be Less Than a Decade Away In this TEDGlobal 2017 talk, former commodities trader Sara Menker explains how the global value chain of agriculture works. She predicts a tipping point in global food and agriculture should surging demand surpass the agricultural systems capacity to produce food. How can we avoid this impending crisis?

6. The Danger of a Single Story In this 2009 talk, Chimamanda Adichie teaches that stories have the potential to change single-mindedness. Through the story of how she found her authentic cultural voice, she shares that our lives and cultures are composed of many overlapping stories-- and every single one deserves to be heard.

7. A Forgotten African Grain That Could Help Africa Prosper In this passionate talk from TEDGlobal 2017, chef Pierre Thiam shares his insight and obsession with a crop called fonio, an ancient “miracle grain” native to Senegal. He shares how industrial-scale cultivation could transform societies in Africa.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Lash / TED

8. Who Belongs in a City? The growth of cities often leads to the displacement and gentrification of smaller communities. These communities have a story. In this moving TEDGlobal2017 talk, OluTimehin Adegbeye shares how government land grabs are destroying the lives of thousands who live in the coastal communities of Lagos, Nigeria to make way for a “new Dubai.” He reminds us to hold ourselves and our governments accountable for keeping our cities safe--for everyone.

9. Want a More Innovative Company? Hire More Women In this inspiring TED@BCG Milan 2017 talk, advisor Rocio Lorenzo shares statistical findings to answer the question: Are diverse companies really more innovative? The answer is a clear yes. Through this talk, she dives into ways to build a better, more robust company by treating diversity as a competitive advantage.

10. The Power of Vulnerability In this inspiring, top-viewed TEDxHouston talk, human connection specialist Brené Brown discusses our ability to empathize, belong, and love deeply. In this clever talk she shares insight the research she found on a personal quest to know herself, as well as understand humanity.

11. Courage is Contagious In this brief and inspiring TED 2017 talk, artist Damon Davis shares insight on black rights, finding a sense of self love and community, and his documentary “Whose Streets?” After joining the protests in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, Damon shares the perspective of activists who showed up to fight against fear and hate and inspires us to do it too.

12. Doesn’t Everyone Deserve a Chance at Good Life? In this TED2017 talk, president of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim talks about his hope to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. Everyone deserves equal opportunities to aspire and grow, and the institution is working to improve health and financial futures of people in the poorest countries. By boosting investment and de-risking development, everyone can benefit from a more stable society.