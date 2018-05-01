'13 Reasons Why' Goes Beyond The Tapes In Haunting Season 2 Trailer

In case you needed another reason to be excited about the new season of last year’s TV lightning rod “13 Reasons Why,” Netflix has two: a teaser and a release date.

Based on Jay Asher’s young adult book of the same name, the controversial teen drama starring Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford is set to drop new episodes on the streaming service May 18.

The second season picks up after the death of teenager Hannah (Langford), who left behind 13 tapes for Clay (Minnette) and various classmates to explain what led to her suicide. Her parents are now suing the high school, but someone “will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed,” according to Netflix.

“A series of ominous Polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up,” the official log line for the new season reads.

In response to criticism that the series glorified depictions of self-harm and suicide, the creators are taking steps to reach out to viewers that might be struggling ahead of the second season.

Each episode will begin with a warning featuring cast members addressing the show’s heavy topics. Actors will also appear on an aftershow, “Beyond the Reasons,” alongside mental health experts and educators to encourage discussions between family members and direct viewers to the website 13reasonswhy.info for additional information such as viewing guides.