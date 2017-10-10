13 WAYS TO SHOW YOUR COWORKERS A LITTLE RESPECT

By: Remi Alli, JD and Casmin Wisner

If a work culture is positive and nurturing, productivity and efficiency will flourish. Companies all over the country have found that an improved work culture is directly correlated to an improved bottom line. So how do we get to that level of positivity and productivity? Aretha Franklin answered that question best when she said, “All I’m askin’ is for a little respect.”

I spoke to nine entrepreneurs and business professionals who found that their greatest successes came when they treated their employees and coworkers with respect. And respect comes in a lot of different ways.

1. Listen with both ears.

Listen to what your coworkers have to say before expressing your viewpoint. Even if you disagree with their opinion or idea, you will only earn yourself enemies by blatantly disrespecting or embarrassing them. Never speak over, cut off, or butt in while someone is taking the time to share with you. When people know you’ll listen, and listen intently, you’ll be amazed at the ideas and relationships that begin to thrive.

Matt Peterson, CMO and co-founder of Jive Communications, loves to ask, “What do you think?” He says that this tactic not only lets employees know that he is “listening with both ears,” but that he respects their opinion. And while it can be intimidating to have the CMO give you his undivided attention and ask your opinion, it also encourages employees to keep sharing, brainstorming, and doing their very best work.

2. Take time to “give props”.

Steven Benson, founder and CEO of Badger Maps, a route planner for field salespeople, says, “One thing we do in our office that I think has really contributed to us respecting and appreciating one another is that we all set aside some time at the end of the day every Friday to give ‘props'. This means that anyone on the team can show respect to other members of the team through a special acknowledgement or shoutout. This fosters an atmosphere of appreciation, respect, and teamwork.”

Showing praise and appreciation is crucial to creating a great company culture where everyone feels welcomed, happy, and motivated. And it’s just one of many ways to show respect. Often times, it’s small and simple things like not nit-picking where it’s not important that make a huge difference. So have the right mindset and make sure you always treat people the way you want to be treated.

3. Be willing to work through disagreements.

Rob Lennon, Associate Director of Marketing at Thunder, said, “While most people would probably say they trust their co-workers, their behavior may not demonstrate that, especially in challenging situations.”

Inevitably, we will not always get along with our coworkers. Issues will arise, but we can choose to civilly work through them. If there is a disagreement on an issue, coworkers can show respect by trusting each other to have a productive, polite discussion, rather than an antagonistic one.

4. Give people space. And ownership!

Managers can show trust by being sensitive to the accidental disrespect of micromanagement. Giving someone more ownership in their domain often results in more productive employees because they feel a greater sense of pride and accomplishment. Micromanagement, on the other hand, breeds resentment.

Managers also show and earn respect during a feedback or review process. Rather than treating difficult areas as opportunities to criticize or critique, team leaders should genuinely offer feedback and help in the spirit of improving their team member's efficacy and career. Weak or problematic areas become areas of potential career development—opportunities to help take the person to the next level.

5. Offer assistance and be authentic.

Traci Shulkin, a real estate agent with Benoit Mizner Simon, says that building strong, honest relationships with friends, clients, and co-brokers is of the utmost importance in her business and in her life. That means she holds herself to the highest standards of respect, trust, and honesty.

Shulkin said, “I feel very fortunate to have made some of my closest friends through real estate. The main way that I show respect to my co-workers is by being willing to help and assist when I can. Whether it is covering a showing, helping with a market analysis or assisting with an offer, I am always willing to help my coworkers and friends. I spend quality time forming individual relationships with my colleagues to create mutual respect and inspiration. Having a healthy work environment is everything. I look forward to going to the office each day to work hard, but also to have some great laughs with some great friends.”

6. Regardless of your status, always show gratitude.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a member of the staff or the executive team, the golden rule applies to you. It feels good when you are thanked or recognized for the hard work you put in on the job. So be aware of your co-workers’ or employees’ efforts and don’t let them go unnoticed. The worst thing that could happen is that you encourage them to work harder—and maybe they blush a little.

Attorney Patrick Russell said, “Gratitude, awareness, and sacrifice are all curiously intertwined and related. You simply cannot have gratitude without awareness. Likewise, the expression of gratitude often comes after someone's sacrifice on your behalf—and it can be big or small. My work with the Making History Project, a non-profit organization that I have dedicated to preserving Veterans’ stories, has shown me just how important and connected gratitude, awareness, and sacrifice are.”

7. Be kind, you never know what people are going through.

Everyone is going through something challenging, whether they show signs of it or not. Before you blatantly insult, name call, disparage or put someone down, remind yourself that you don’t know what their life is like outside of the office. While criticism can often offer opportunities for growth, learn how to do so in a kind, encouraging manner.

Melissa Bird of Brāv Lift, a division of Brāv Online Conflict Management which provides children trauma recovery services nationwide, understands that children of complex childhood trauma become adults with a myriad of challenges and struggles. These challenges can include lifelong physical and mental illnesses, poor work habits, and much more. So learn to respect your co-workers by getting to know them better.

8. Form relationships and collaborate.

A team that respects each other is much more likely to collaborate and find success. Lauren Gill, Growth Consultant at Mooring Advisory Group, said, “I spend quality time forming individual relationships with my colleagues in hopes to drive mutual inspiration to be as successful as we can be, as a team.”

Gill says it is essential to be respectful and hear out your co-workers' ideas, both in meetings and on the fly. This collaborative brainstorming may spark innovation that you can ignite together, and demonstrates that you are committed to not only sharing your thoughts and goals, but that you're considering theirs as well—as people want to be heard.

9. Don’t let common courtesy fall by the wayside.

We all like to have fun and laugh while at work, but more often than not, colleagues need to concentrate. Celeste Giampetro, VP of Marketing at PebblePost, said, that her team shows respect to one another by keeping conversations to a reasonable volume, relocating to give people space, pushing chairs in, and even watering plants when someone is out of the office. Small acts of respect can go a long way toward creating a comfortable and inclusive environment for everyone.

One of our four core principles at PebblePost is that respect is a right, and not a privilege. Giampetro said, “On a daily basis, we practice this core value in a variety of ways — from embracing differences of opinion, to actively listening in our interactions. This attitude extends to the common courtesies that can fall by the wayside in many work environments.”

10. Don’t interrupt someone’s work flow.

Patrick Russell, Campaign Manager at Music Audience Exchange (MAX), said, “Where I work, it’s a safe assumption that any given person is managing a dozen projects at any given time. If you’re approaching a coworker who is in the middle of something, wait until they finish or until they acknowledge you to ask for what you need.”

This should be done regardless of how quick or simple a request is. Time is often lost switching between modes of thought, and to derail a colleague in the middle of a sequence could be more than a minor inconvenience. So show your coworkers respect for their time and in their work flows.

11. Practice email etiquette.

Russell also mentioned the importance of email etiquette in respecting your coworkers. Be mindful of their time by knowing when to be thorough and when to be concise. Ensure that your questions and instructions are clear, and do your best to anticipate questions that could arise. If you need to keep a conversation short, you may also consider using a medium other than email. Business chat applications or texts may be more appropriate methods of communicating, and your coworkers will thank you.

if you’re emailing somebody you haven’t spoken to in some time, it can be tempting to begin the email by asking how they are. “While this may seem a basic courtesy, if this question is followed by a series of business-related inquiries or information, it can seem insincere,” said Russell. “The easiest way to avoid this is to ask the personal questions at the end of the email, as it does a better job of showing legitimate interest in their well-being.”

12. Make it a public display.

While showing respect doesn’t need to be a public display, and can be very sincere when done in private, everyone wants to be recognized by their peers for the good work they’ve done or are doing. Brian Lim, founder and CEO of iHeartRaves, an ecommerce clothing brand for music festival attendees, says that he takes company culture and respectful team member engagement very seriously.

One method that has worked at iHeartRaves is transparent and open recognition for fellow team members. They accomplish this by projecting compliments, success stories, and thank you messages onto a 10-foot-high screen on the front wall of the office. At the end of the day, employees leave the office feeling respected, appreciated, and motivated.

13. After listening to someone, ACT.

Act by treating people with courtesy, politeness, and kindness.

Act by encouraging coworkers to express their thoughts and ideas.

Act by listening to what others have to say, and then implementing changes.