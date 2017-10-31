13 Whole Foods Secrets No One Will Tell You

A former employee dishes on the best ways to shop at Whole Foods to make the experience easier, faster, and more affordable.
Shopping at Whole Foods doesn’t have to cost your “whole paycheck,” and it can actually be a pretty lush experience. I worked at Whole Foods for four years, so I know all the ins and outs. Whole Foods employees are trained to go out of their way for you, and they will (some more than others)—a coworker of mine tied a customer’s shoe when asked. It’s also possible to shop at Whole Foods in a way that’s totally affordable. Click here for tips to get the most for your money and maybe snag a few freebies along the way.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS