13 Whole Foods Secrets No One Will Tell You

Shopping at Whole Foods doesn’t have to cost your “whole paycheck,” and it can actually be a pretty lush experience. I worked at Whole Foods for four years, so I know all the ins and outs. Whole Foods employees are trained to go out of their way for you, and they will (some more than others)—a coworker of mine tied a customer’s shoe when asked. It’s also possible to shop at Whole Foods in a way that’s totally affordable. Click here for tips to get the most for your money and maybe snag a few freebies along the way.