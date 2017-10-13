Matthew Bettencourt , Contributor
13 Wickedly Chic Wallcoverings for Fall

Celebrate Friday the thirteenth with a curated collection thirteen of our favourite dark and moody wall-coverings perfect for this time of year. From Gothic florals to the creepy crawly, these wallpapers - not for the inhibited decorator, are certain to add unexpected layer drama to any brave space.

No. 1 Ashley Woodson Bailey - The Calm Before the Storm Wallpaper – Price Upon Request

No. 2 Gucci - Tiger Face Print Wallpaper - $180.00 Per Roll

No. 3 Trove – August Wallpaper – Price Upon Request

No. 4 Fornasetti - Nuvolette Wallpaper - $548.00 Per Roll

No. 5 - Gothic Kelly Wearstler – Crescent Wallpaper - $540.00 Per Roll

No. 6 Abnormals Anonymous – Buggie Wallpaper – Price Upon Request

No. 7 Flat Vernacular - Folded - Boysenberry Jam - $175.00 Per Roll

No. 8 Calico – Satori Zenith Wallpaper – Price Upon Request

No. 9 Drop it Modern - Playground© Mural // Black + White - $496.00 Per Mural

No. 10 Heirloom & Knot – Deity Wallpaper - $60.00 Per Roll

No. 11 Timorous Beasties - Superwide Thistle Wallpaper - £45.00 Per Metre

No. 12 Rebecca Atwood - Marble Wallpaper in Clay-blue – Price Upon Request

No. 13 Designer Wallcoverings - Patently Incredible - Patent Red Crocodile Animal Skin – Price Upon Request

