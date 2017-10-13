13 Wickedly Chic Wallcoverings for Fall

Celebrate Friday the thirteenth with a curated collection thirteen of our favourite dark and moody wall-coverings perfect for this time of year. From Gothic florals to the creepy crawly, these wallpapers - not for the inhibited decorator, are certain to add unexpected layer drama to any brave space.
No. 5 - Gothic Kelly Wearstler – Crescent Wallpaper - $540.00 Per Roll
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS