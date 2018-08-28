Prosecutors Charge 13th Suspect In 15-Year-Old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's Death

A 13th suspect has been indicted in the June stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy outside a New York City bodega, although a 14th suspect may still be at large.

Ronald Urena, 29, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and four counts of weapons possession in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the Bronx County District Attorney’s office announced.

A 14th suspect, whom prosecutors in court and charging documents said they continue to look for, has not been publicly identified. It’s not clear what that suspect’s role may have been in the teen’s death.

Pix11 Ronald Urena pleaded not guilty on Aug. 27, 2018, to charges including murder, manslaughter, conspiracy and gang assault.

Urena’s arrest is the first since July when authorities said they were no longer actively looking for any more suspects, News 12 reported.

In a press release, prosecutors accuse Urena of being a member of the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios gang that allegedly attacked and killed Guzman-Feliz on June 20 after mistaking him for a member of the rival Trinitarios set known as Sunset.

That day, prosecutors contend, the Los Sures members headed out in four cars looking to inflict violence against Sunset members. They came upon Guzman-Feliz, who took off running into a bodega.

Urena is accused of being in one of the vehicles that chased down Guzman-Feliz.

NYPD Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, 15, had been a member of the New York City Police Department's Explorer program.

“The victim was dragged out of the store and repeatedly stabbed and slashed with knives and a machete,” the district attorney’s office said.

After the deadly attack, the accused gang members returned to the home of alleged gang leader Diego Suero “to hide weapons and provide aid to a defendant whose hand was cut in the midst of the stabbing,” the DA’s office said.

Suero, 29, is one of the 13 defendants currently in custody.

Andrew Lichtenstein via Getty Images The Bronx bodega from which Guzman-Feliz was dragged to his death became a memorial to the teenager.

Guzman-Feliz’s mother, Leandra Feliz, expressed a mix of gratitude and continuing heartbreak when she spoke to PIX11 News on Sunday.

“This is a moment to say, ‘Thank you, God, and God bless you, all the police,’” she told the local station. “I won’t never gonna be the same person I was before. ... I’m trying to learn to live this new life with my son dead.”

The other 11 defendants have been identified as Kevin Alvarez, 19; Elvin Garcia, 23; Antonio Rodriguez Hernández Santiago, 24; Manuel Rivera, 18; Danel Fernandez, 21; Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 24; Jose Muniz, 22; Jose Tavarez, 21; Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21; Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26; and Luis Cabrera Santos, aka Luis Rodriguez, 25.