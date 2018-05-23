14 Trips To Take From New York City On A Long Weekend

New York City is a great place to visit, but if you live there, a long weekend like Memorial Day can be a nice chance to escape the city and explore somewhere new.

From charming towns to outdoor paradises, there’s no shortage of great getaway options. Here are 14 fun destinations worth a weekend trip, roughly in order of distance from the city. (Many of these also make for nice day trips).

Beacon

Barry Winiker via Getty Images

Located in the Hudson Valley, the town of Beacon, New York, has great options for art lovers ― from the Dia:Beacon museum to the Hudson Beach Glass studio and gallery. Storm King Art Center is also a short drive away.

Beyond the art scene, Beacon is also home to a “Dr. Who”-themed restaurant and just across the river from a motorcycle museum. It’s less than two hours away by car or train from New York City.

New Hope & Lambertville

Jeff Greenberg via Getty Images

Sitting on opposite sides of the Delaware River, the “picturesque” towns of New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey, are a favorite of travel writer Tracy Kaler, who runs the blog Tracy’s New York Life. “You’ll find art galleries, fantastic restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, and general prettiness all around.”

New Hope and Lambertville are also full of cultural attractions like the historic New Hope & Ivyland Railroad, ghost tours and antique stores.

New Paltz

lightphoto via Getty Images

The town of New Paltz, New York, about two hours north of NYC, offers hiking, orchards, historic architecture and more.

“Growing up, my family and I would take annual trips to Mohonk Mountain House, usually in October to enjoy the fall foliage,” New York-based blogger Erica Choi told HuffPost.

“The grounds are beautiful and perfect for taking hikes, as well as taking boat rides out on the lake,” she said. “I recently visited and went ‘forest bathing,’ which is a form of meditation where you practice mindfulness in nature through your senses. The spa there is also a great way to treat yourself!”

North Fork

Kirkikis via Getty Images

“My favorite place to escape New York is the North Fork of Long Island,” Kaler said. “Beaches, farms, wine, sunsets ― what more do you need on a weekend away from the city?”

Indeed, the North Fork peninsula boasts popular wineries, boutique hotels, seafood restaurants and even a lavender farm. And it’s less than three hours from the city by car or train.

Philadelphia

Sean Pavone via Getty Images

Come for the history, stay for the cheesesteak. Philadelphia is full of tourist attractions ― from the Liberty Bell to Reading Terminal Market to the “Rocky” steps and statue.

Trains and buses between New York and Philly are abundant, and the city’s charming cobblestone streets and robust food scene are an added bonus.

Shelter Island

pianoman14 via Getty Images

“For something beachy, I love Sunset Beach on Shelter Island,” travel expert and Passported founder Henley Vazquez told HuffPost. “It’s not new, but it’s always fun, and the laid-back pace of Shelter Island offers a nice alternative to the busy Hamptons scene.”

The Shelter Island area features beaches, nature walks and waterfront restaurants.

Litchfield County

Jennifer Smith via Getty Images

“On long weekends, I love traveling up to Litchfield County in Connecticut,” travel photographer Marie Frei told HuffPost. “That area of the state is only about a two-hour drive from New York City, but the quaint, rural towns and the winding, forested back roads instantly make you feel like you’re very far from the city.”

“There are some great hikes near Bear Mountain and Mount Frissell, the highest point in the state. At Lake Waramaug State Park, you can rent canoes and kayaks from Memorial Day through Labor Day,” she added. “There are a number of farms in the area, so you can’t visit the region without stopping by Arethusa Farm Dairy in Litchfield for ice cream ― it’s the best.”

Montauk

ALAN SCHEIN via Getty Images

Featured in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Montauk is an increasingly popular spot for people fleeing the city for the Hamptons.

Beyond the iconic lighthouse and classic beaches, Montauk is also home to the Surf Lodge restaurant and venue, Montauk Brewing Company and more.

The Catskills

brandtbolding via Getty Images

A weekend in the Catskills is a classic New York getaway for nature lovers.

Beyond the hikes and other outdoor fun, the area has attractions like the Thomas Cole House and the legendary Phoenicia Diner.

Cape May

Johann Schumacher via Getty Images

New Yorkers like to poke fun at New Jersey, but the Garden State has plenty of places to visit, from the casinos of Atlantic City to the beaches of Sea Girt.

On the beach side of things, Cape May is a beloved spot, with wineries, historic homes and beachfront resorts like Congress Hall.

Cooperstown

DebraMillet via Getty Images

Fans of America’s pastime know Cooperstown, New York, as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Lake George

cbell7153 via Getty Images

This mountain getaway, about a four-hour drive from the city, attracted prominent New York families in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

On the southern end of the lake is Fort William Henry, a British fort from the French and Indian War that appeared in the movie “The Last of the Mohicans.”

Lake Placid

AlbertPego via Getty Images

Tucked in the Adirondack Mountains, the village of Lake Placid is most famous for hosting the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games. Today, it is a popular destination for travelers looking for beautiful outdoor landscapes and, in the winter months, opportunities for sports like skiing and snowboarding.

Visitors also have the chance to visit the site of the famous “Miracle on Ice” hockey game. The drive is about five hours from New York City, depending on traffic.

Montreal

Steven_Kriemadis via Getty Images

“For a longer drive, I recommend Montreal,” Kaler said. “It’s about six hours, but a gorgeous trip through the Adirondacks.”