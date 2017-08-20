14 Habits Of Highly Successful Authors

I just returned from Romance Writers of America, which is a conference dedicated to all genres of romantic fiction. I love going to these events, because it’s a great way to connect with authors who are really kicking tires and lighting fires when it comes to book promotion. This group is made up of some of the savviest, most successful authors I’ve ever known. And though their book marketing tactics may vary from author to author, there is a core set of beliefs and strategies that all successful authors adhere to – regardless of the genre. You may not embrace every single one of these 14 habits right now, but it’s worth your time to adopt as many of them as you can, as soon as you can.