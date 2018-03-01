BLACK VOICES
14 Netflix Titles Celebrating Women of Color This Women's History Month

Honor the magic of brown and black women from your couch.
By Princess-India Alexander

This Women’s History Month, we honor the women of color who continuously prove why the future is undoubtedly femme.

While there are endless ways to celebrate the month, perhaps one of the most accessible is sitting down and watching these amazing women tell their stories. Historically, representation of black and brown women in media has been quite scarce, so let’s start the month off right by highlighting these women.

From the drama of “Seven Seconds” to the perfect comedic timing in “One Day at a Time,” this list is the perfect way to start your celebration of Women’s History Month. 

  • 1 "On My Block"
    Netflix
    In this coming-of-age comedy, four friends deemed the "good kids" of their community navigate both life and adolescence in South Central Los Angeles. Co-created by Lauren Iungerich, who also wrote MTV's hit "Awkward," the comedy follows these social outcasts as they survive their first year of high school.
     
    Streaming March 16.
  • 2 "First Match"
    Netflix
    This Netflix original movie, directed by Olivia Newman, tells the story of a young black girl from Brooklyn who joins her high school's all-male wrestling team. The film has already racked up a number of nods from indie film awards, including a nomination for the SXSW Film Festival game changer award.

    Streaming March 30.
  • 3 "Roxanne Roxanne"
    Netflix
    As hip-hop history holds, Roxanne Shante (played by Chanté Adams) was 14 years old and possibly the most revered battle rapper in 1980s New York. This biopic explores the beginnings of the female emcee and her involvement in the infamous "Roxanne Wars," a diss-track feud that allegedly includes nearly 100 answer tracks. It also includes stars such as Nia Long and Mahershala Ali. 

    Streaming March 23.
  • 4 "Ladies First"
    Netflix
    At age 12, Deepika Kumari left her rural village in India and went on to become one of the greatest archers in the world. This Netflix original movie documents her story from India to Rio de Janeiro, revealing how this amazing brown girl fought to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal. 

    Streaming March 8.
  • 5 "Dear White People"
    Netflix
    This Netflix original examines the lives of students of color as they navigate racism on an Ivy League campus. Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, the first season received a 100 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Season 2 is currently in the works.

    Streaming now.
  • 6 "She's Gotta Have It"
    Netflix
    Netflix reboots the 1986 Spike Lee classic "She's Gotta Have It" for a new generation. The show explores the love life of Nola, a sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual woman on a journey to define what agency is for her — while rotating between three men and one woman to keep her bed warm.  

    Streaming now.
  • 7 "Being Mary Jane"
    Netflix
    Mara Brock Akil, creator of both "Girlfriends" and "The Game," presents the complexities of black womanhood in this show that follows the career and life of Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union), a broadcast reporter with high standards in both life and journalism.

    Streaming now.
  • 8 "Chewing Gum"
    Netflix
    This British sitcom is a rare gem. Not only does it feature a black woman living her life, it's also hilarious. In two seasons (and a third on the way), show creator and star Michaela Coel tells the story of Tracey, a 24-year-old awkward black girl simply looking to find love under the close supervision of her West African, and increasingly Christian, family.

    Streaming now.
  • 9 "Seven Seconds"
    Netflix
    After a white New Jersey cop accidentally runs over and kills a young black boy, he and fellow officers cover up the fatal crash. In 10 episodes, this Netflix original unravels the mystery as the boy's family and friends struggle for answers and closure.

    Streaming now.
  • 10 "GLOW"
    Netflix
    The tagline is "guts, glitter, glory" and the show definitely lives up to it. "GLOW," an acronym for "gorgeous ladies of wrestling," is based off an '80s show of the same name and follows a group of former actresses and misfits trying to make it as pro wrestlers in 1980s Hollywood.

    Streaming now.
  • 11 "Greenleaf"
    Netflix
    Created by OWN, this show explores the dramatic story of the Greenleaf family and their massive Memphis megachurch. And while they appear to be the perfect family and congregation, there's rivalry, adultery and all the other sins the Bible warned you about. 

    Streaming now.
  • 12 "One Day at a Time"
    Netflix
    Representation in this show comes as second nature. The original Netflix sitcom follows the life of Penelope Alvarez and her proud Cuban-American family. Together they navigate immigration issues, religion across generations and the politics of coming out for girls of color. They do so while adding a bit of classic sitcom comedy to every episode.

    Streaming now.
  • 13 "The Incredible Jessica James"
    Netflix
    Jessica Williams, of "Two Dope Queens" and "The Daily Show" fame, stars in this indie film about an aspiring playwright living in New York. After a horrible breakup, she crosses paths with a man who's going through his own failed relationship. Together they navigate the awkwardness of being single again.

    Streaming now.
  • 14 "Okja"
    Netflix
    To one little girl, Okja isn't a beast, but a part of her family. The movie follows this courageous girl taking on big business to save her best friend from becoming food.

    Streaming now.
