14 Netflix Titles Celebrating Women of Color This Women's History Month

This Women’s History Month, we honor the women of color who continuously prove why the future is undoubtedly femme.
While there are endless ways to celebrate the month, perhaps one of the most accessible is sitting down and watching these amazing women tell their stories. Historically, representation of black and brown women in media has been quite scarce, so let’s start the month off right by highlighting these women.
From the drama of “Seven Seconds” to the perfect comedic timing in “One Day at a Time,” this list is the perfect way to start your celebration of Women’s History Month.