Get ready for some extra space in your makeup bag, because 2018′s biggest beauty trend is the versatile look you’ve been waiting for.

According to our pals at Pinterest, searches on the site for “lip tint” have increased 414 percent headed into 2018. That’s a whole lot of people looking for one of the most interchangeable beauty products you can own.

Most lip tints are also formulated for cheeks and eyes, so get ready to make a some space in your makeup bag by ditching your single-use products for multi-use ones.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best lip tints for buildable color:

1 Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 Sephora This best-selling lip tint provides a touch of SPF while adding a hint of subtle color. It offers sheer coverage in one swipe, or buildable coverage with more. Get it here

2 Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner - $26 Sephora This organic, cult-favorite lip tint finishes like a lipstick and nourishes like a balm. Build the color up with additional swipes, or keep it minimal with one quick swipe of color. Get it here

3 Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Tint - $24 Nordstrom This nourishing lip tint combines coconut oil and Moroccan rose with natural pigments for a conditioning treatment that adds a hint of color to lips. Get it here

4 Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm - $12 Anthropologie This moisturizing balm is blended with argan and marula oils to create a soft, glowy pout. Get it here

5 Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek - $24 Sephora This hydrating, multi-wear lip and cheek stick is easy to apply in a single stroke. It provides buildable coverage for lighter and heavier coverage that can blend easily into your other makeup. Get it here

6 Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint - $36 Nordstrom This volumizing formula gives you the perfect pop of natural color with a soft, nourishing feel. Get it here

7 Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain - $30 Sephora This rose-tinted cheek and lip stain comes in a bottle, and is swiped on like a nail polish. Blend it in with your fingertips. Get it here

8 RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek - $36 Sephora It's a multitasking, hydrating cream color for lips and cheeks. Get it here

9 Glossier Cloud Paint - $18 Glossier Yes, we know this is intended for cheeks, but Glossier's products are so fun and versatile, we had to include it as a must-try lip tint. This high-pigment formula goes on super sheer, but can be layered with mixed colors for a unique shade. Get it here

10 W3ll People Nudist Multi-Use Cream Stick - $24 W3ll People This vegan multi-purpose cream stick adds a pop of subtle, gorgeous color to lips, cheeks and eyes in one easy swipe. It's weightless and goes on smooth, so it's ideal for all seasons. Get it here

11 Eve Lom Kiss Mix Colour Lip Treatment - $24 Anthropologie This moisturizing lip treatment is made with aromatic plant oils and extracts for a plumping and cooling shade that adds just a touch of color to your pout. Get it here

12 Coola Liplux - $18 Anthropologie This lip tint provides 30 SPF in addition to a touch of shade and a hint of flavor. Get it here

13 GlamGlow Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Tint Sephora This creamy, buildable color builds on your lips' natural color by layering on a moisturizing tint of color. It's infused with ultra-hydrating ingredients like almost oil, cocoa butter and shea butter to give your lips a kissably soft texture. Get it here

14 Stowaway Cosmetics Cheek & Lip Rouge - $16 Stowaway Cosmetics This silky, matte formula goes on smooth and is interchangeable for lips and cheeks. Get it here