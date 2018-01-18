Get ready for some extra space in your makeup bag, because 2018′s biggest beauty trend is the versatile look you’ve been waiting for.
According to our pals at Pinterest, searches on the site for “lip tint” have increased 414 percent headed into 2018. That’s a whole lot of people looking for one of the most interchangeable beauty products you can own.
Most lip tints are also formulated for cheeks and eyes, so get ready to make a some space in your makeup bag by ditching your single-use products for multi-use ones.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best lip tints for buildable color:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.