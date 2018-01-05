14 Projects that Inspire Hope in 2018

“To protect what is wild is to protect what is gentle. Perhaps the wilderness we fear is the pause between our own heartbeats, the silent space that says we live only by grace. Wilderness lives by this same grace. Wild mercy is in our hands.”

~ Terry Tempest Williams, Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place

Having hope for the planet, people and animals is practical. Without hope that things could change, why would we take action? In her book Refuge, naturalist and writer Terry Tempest Williams lamented the dwindling populations of certain birds, but ended a chapter with a quote from Emily Dickinson—“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul.”

Now that a new year has arrived, it is time to remind ourselves of all that hope has to offer our planet, wildlife and humanity.

Xaviera Shedrick-Owens created Peniel Learning, a holistic health project focused on gardening for the local community in Witbank, South Africa. The project aims to make gardening commonplace in schools by training students and their teachers. Peniel Learning also helps fulfill the needs of disadvantaged communities by donating the surplus of produce from the garden.

Our urban landscapes are complicated, which can make it difficult to solve environmental problems. As our grantees know well, that does not mean we should not take action and test new solutions. One of our grantees this week called COMMONSTUDIO is working on a project called STRAINS with Dr. Priyanka Jamwal to improve the complex hydrological ecosystem of Bangalore, India. They are demonstrating the potential impact of simple in-stream urban wastewater remediation strategies.

Today honor 14 grantees giving us hope for 2018.

Arbela Akwa’s Kilifi Mobile Library collects books from Pwani University and transports them to two primary schools in remote areas of Kilifi, Kenya. Their team collaborates with teachers to read books to children.

Comprehensive Agriculture & Rural Development Initiatives (CARDI-Uganda) works directly with rural poor and marginalized unskilled communities at the grassroots level. They use the grant to train 200 young farmers in Kayunga and Buikwe, Uganda.

The West York Borough Community Garden in York, Pennsylvania was founded by Lisa Zortman Gross in 2017 as a way to provide garden space to the urban population, transforming a large former park in the Borough into a useful and productive area of the community. The project will provide secure raised beds for Borough residents to grow fresh vegetables for themselves and food insecure families.

The Textile Transformation Project (TPP) in Bamenda, Cameroon collects and recycles waste fabric into finished products, giving support for unemployed young people and guaranteeing sustainability.

REMUSOV supports organic farming and community microcredit in Vaudreuil, a rural community in the north of Cite Soleil, Haiti. They are cultivating bamboo to plant on the riverbank to prevent further erosion and flooding.

The Doroba Community Kitchen Gardening for Improved Nutrition Project, located in Mzuzu, Malawi, supports household diet diversification in 50 households with people living with HIV/AIDS and poor resources.

Eric Mbusa Bahweribugha, along with the board of MUB – Home Foundation, will install a 5,000 liter rainwater harvesting tank in Kisinga, Uganda. The water will be used to establish mini-irrigated vegetable gardens at the church and the neighboring households.

Coping with Disabilities is a television program in the Southwest region of Cameroon that showcases the positive contributions of people living with disabilities.

G-BAT Energy Saving Technologies Mayuge empowers the youth with skills of making energy-saving stoves, creating employment for growing numbers of unemployed youth in Mayuge, Uganda.

First Love Yourself’s workshop, Self-Love Series, is a 12-week program that aims to increase self-love among marginalized youth from Sacramento, California.

The Women Development Centre (WODEC) is a women-led social enterprise in Eldoret, Kenya dedicated to addressing menstrual hygiene in urban areas and slums.

Comics for Youth Refugees Incorporated Collective (CYRIC) produces and delivers free comic books for refugee children with stories based on the folklore from their own homes.