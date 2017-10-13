14 Ways to Give to Others Without Spending Money

If you think you need money to give to others, you're absolutely wrong! Keep reading to discover fourteen different ways that you can give without cash.

Dr. Wayne Dyer always emphasized the importance of service and said things like, “When you extend yourself in a spirit of giving, helping, or loving, you act as God acts”.

Giving to others is one of the ways that we can show support for one another on this planet and demonstrate that all living beings deserve respect and care. The more we extend kindness to others, the more kindness we will also receive and the more joy we will invite into our lives.

Many people think that giving is all about donating money, but this is far from being the only option. Giving that comes from the heart also exchanges time, energy, and non-financial resources for improving someone else’s life experience.

If you don’t have much money to donate, or if you’re just looking to do something different, here is a list of ways to give without spending a dime.

Freekibble donates dog and cat food and other pet supplies to animals in need every time someone takes a mini quiz on their website (you can do this once a day). Sign up for email reminders so that you never forget!

2. Charity Search Engines

Charity Search Engines like Goodsearch donate to charity every time you search (Goodsearch donates one penny per search). Engines like Ecosia also contribute to environmental causes when you click on ads. You can set these as your home pages or download browser extensions to make using them fast and simple.

3. Donate Blood

As someone who is scared of needles, I know that this is not for everyone. However, if needles don’t freak you out, donating blood is an easy way to give to others without spending money. You can also donate plasma, if you’re feeling extra generous.

If you haven’t heard of Free Rice, make sure to check out their site right now. For every correct answer, the organization donates ten grains of rice to people in need of food around the world. The donations are funded by ads which refresh every time you click on a correct answer. It’s also a great way to brush up on a variety of subjects or to learn something new.

5. Use a Charity Credit Card

Using a credit card that works with a charitable organization can automatically increase the amount that you give to others by donating a small percentage of your spending. These are some of the most popular.

6. Volunteer Your Space

If you have a great home or piece of property, why not let others use it for special occasions from time to time? You can host everything from birthday parties to weddings on your property and save someone on a budget from spending a lot of money on a venue. You can also host travelers through couchsurfing.com at no cost to them.

Care 2 is an awesome website that provides articles and news on environmentalism, activism, and giving back. You also have the opportunity to click to donate to animal rescue and other good causes. Check out their petitions to help make an even greater impact!

8. Volunteer at Senior Homes

One of the most valuable things you can give is your time, and it would be much appreciated at many senior homes and centers for the elderly. Many of their residents don’t have any family and don’t often receive visitors, so try to meet some of these people and listen to their stories.

9. Volunteer at Animal Shelters

Many animal shelters are in desperate need of assistance and gladly welcome volunteers. As a volunteer, you may help monitor animals, clean and maintain the facilities, or take animals out for walks. Make sure to call in advance so that you can volunteer when you will be most useful.

10. Work on a Community Garden

Even if you don’t plan on eating the food grown in the garden, your help in cultivating the garden will benefit others. You’ll probably want to stick to the common areas and avoid messing around with the private plots though.

11. Donate Extra Home-Grown Produce to a Community Food Bank

On the same note, if you grow your own food and you always have more than you can eat, you can donate the leftovers to a local food bank. Home grown fruits and vegetables are extra fresh and nutritious and make a very generous contribution to anyone who needs assistance.

This is not something that you can give outright, (nor is it something people are eager to give), but simply registering as an organ donor has the potential to save lives. This type of giving is the gift of a second chance at life and it is truly invaluable.

13. Give Someone a Ride

This may cost you a little extra in gas, but if you have nothing to do and you’re feeling charitable, why not give someone a ride? Many of your friends may not have a reliable source of transportation and may welcome the offer if extended. Tip: try posting on social media when you’re free to give rides.

If you’re a runner, walker, or biker, you’ll be able to donate to charity just by being active and doing what you love to do. Once you download the app and select a charity, you can begin earning 25 cents per mile if you're walking or running and 10 cents per mile if you’re biking.