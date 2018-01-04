HUFFPOST FINDS
01/04/2018 04:11 pm ET

14 White Bedding Sets For That Winter Wonderland Look

❄️ ❄️ ❄️

By Amanda Pena

Our favorite thing about January? All of the white sales that inevitably pop up. With the new year here, now’s the perfect time to get some on-sale household linens if you’ve been on the hunt, because retailers everywhere are deeply discounting white linens like sheets, comforter sets, duvet covers and more. 

If you’re looking to bring that fresh white look to your bedroom, we’ve rounded up some of the best on-sale white bedding sets. Get inspired by that winter chill (sans cold) and turn your bedroom into a winter wonderland oasis with these 14 white bedding sets:

  • 1 Savin Quilt Set
    All Modern
    Get it here from All Modern.
  • 2 Fredy Comforter Set
    Wayfair
    Get it here from Wayfair.
  • 3 Lush Decor Belle 4 pc. Comforter Set
    Hayneedle
    Get it here from Hayneedle.
  • 4 Jessee Cotton Comforter Set
    Wayfair
    Get it here from Wayfair.
  • 5 'Chloe' Duvet Cover
    Nordstrom
    Get it here from Nordstrom.
  • 6 Stone Washed Linen Duvet Cover
    Etsy
    Get it here on Etsy.
  • 7 Council Comforter Set
    Wayfair
    Get it here from Wayfair.
  • 8 Lush Decor Ravello Pintuck Comforter 5 Piece Set
    Hayneedle
    Get it here from Hayneedle.
  • 9 Oliphant Reversible Duvet Cover Set
    All Modern
    Get it here from All Modern.
  • 10 Valentina 10 Piece Bed in a Bag by Chic Home
    Hayneedle
    Get it here from Hayneedle.
  • 11 Liora Duvet Cover
    Anthropologie
    Get it here from Anthropologie.
  • 12 Chezmoi Collection 7-Piece Chic Ruched Comforter Set
    Amazon
    Get it here on Amazon.
  • 13 Madison Park Celeste 5-Piece Comforter Set
    Bed Bath And Beyond
    Get it here from Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • 14 White Duvet Linen bedding
    Etsy
    Get it here on Etsy.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Shoppable
14 White Bedding Sets For That Winter Wonderland Look

CONVERSATIONS