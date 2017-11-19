Repost from TheThings (11-17-17): 15 Celebrities Who Have Battled With Anxiety And Depression

One in five people worldwide has a mental health disorder. That is 10% of the population nationwide. Look around you, because the chances are that at least one person around you has a mental health disorder. Sometimes, having a mental health disorder is not always a physical matter.

Something that helps many people to cope and even accept their own struggle with anxiety and acute depression was finding articles or even quotes by public figures. You know, the people whom the media paints in a perfect light because anyone who is “famous” does not have “problems.” The list below are the stories of 15 celebrities whom anyone wants to read more about including their own history of mental health and how they overcame their own hardships as well as cope. For anyone who might be going through a difficult time or feels that they are alone, you are not.

15. Emma Stone (anxiety)

Actress and underrated singer as well, Emma Stone, has always been an inspiration to me as someone in the film industry and as another one in five who has a long history of anxiety. Emma has been keen and honest when it comes to discussing her lifelong long history with panic attacks. In the 2012 People Magazine interview, Emma was being asked questions relating to her soon-to-be next big franchise of the Spiderman reboot. However, Emma took the reins when she also started talking about the first time she had a panic attack. This was the first time when the actress had opened up about it publicly. She then went on and explained that the first time she had anxiety was at seven-years-old. Emma claims that she felt paralyzed throughout her childhood due to anxiety, something that made sleepovers and other social events a difficult situation for her. One of the most inspiring moments of Emma’s story is that she found acting to be one of the best outlets to channel her anxiety, as well as seeking help by consulting with a therapist.

14. Jared Padalecki (anxiety & depression)

Always keep fighting is the slogan that would certainly have a bigger meaning to it in a matter of months. Supernatural star, Jared Padalecki, who plays the youngest brother, Sam Winchester, has always been open of his advocacy with the mental health community. In 2015, Jared started running his T-shirt campaign called, Always Keep Fighting, partnering up with the nonprofit group, To Write Love On Her Arms. The nonprofit group supports awareness of anxiety, depression, self-injury, addiction and suicide. A few months after his successful campaign, even selling out of T-shirts, Jared made headlining news when he took a leave of absence during a promotional tour for Supernatural. Jared then took to his social media platforms that his history with anxiety and depression was no secret and that he needed to take some time to be with his family. Something that everyone should take away from Jared’s story is the fact that it is okay to not be okay. Self-care is key when it comes to mental health, no matter how busy one may be.

13. Demi Lovato (depression & bipolar disorder)

Something that a majority of the public has always loved about singer and actress, Demi Lovato, was her cut-throat honesty when it comes to one’s mental health and, overall, happiness. Some of us were around Lovato’s age or even younger when the news broke out of her dropping out of her Camp Rock concert tour with the cast, including the Jonas Brothers, in 2010. Those who practically grew up with the Disney channel had appeared startled when they saw the headline of Demi seeking treatment for, what was only established as at the time, “physical and emotional issues.” It was only a few weeks later when she had decided to open of her battle with bulimia, self-injury, addiction and depression.

I always gave Demi credit for never backing away from sharing her story because to me, she was truly the first young teenager (young adult) who admitted to having her own battles. Recently, the public was welcomed further into Lovato’s world when she had announced the release of her latest documentary, Simply Complicated. For many Lovato fans, it was an eye-opener. It was the only documentary that felt honest of someone who was opening up of their history with depression was honest. Lovato has certainly never shied away when it comes to her sobriety and the truth about her “good” and “bad” days when it comes to depression. That has always been inspiring, especially to see how far she has come both on a professional and personal level.

12. Selena Gomez (anxiety & depression)

In November 2016, actress and singer, Selena Gomez, made headlines after delivering a speech at the American Music Awards. It had only been a few weeks since her exit from rehab after she had gone into treatment for what she would later reveal was for anxiety and depression, followed by her battle with lupus. Like Demi Lovato, Gomez wanted to let her fans and the public to know that it is always okay to take a step back and self-care. She was also informative when it came to discussion of her thoughts and overall, symptoms.

In her 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, Gomez shared the real reason behind her Revival tour getting canceled. She said that her self-esteem, ultimately, took a toll on her physically. Gomez expressed how her self-esteem felt lower than usual. She either had a panic attack prior to a performance or right after walking off stage. Something that we can take away from Selena’s history of anxiety and depression is to listen to your body, understand if there is a new feeling and seek help if needed to.

11. Lili Reinhart (depression)

“Your mental health should be your priority. Don’t forget that.”

Riverdale sweetheart, Lili Reinhart, recently made head waves after revealing to her fans in May of this year. Reinhart took to her Twitter account that landing the role of Betty Cooper came at a difficult part of her life. She had revealed to her fans, and the public as well, that her struggle with depression was at its peak. Reinhart had strongly encouraged her followers that whenever you are feeling sad, lonely, or simply lost is to focus on how far you have come, no matter what the case may be. Like many young actresses, it is certainly amazing to see that Reinhart continues to be vocal on her history with depression and the importance of mental health.

10. Zayn Malik (anxiety)

Singer, Zayn Malik, has never been quiet when it comes to mental health. After parting ways from One Direction, Malik was very direct on the lifestyle catching up with his health and physically and mentally burning him out. He then took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts in 2016 of canceling his performance at the London’s Capital Summertime Ball after experiencing what he calls the worse anxiety in his career. Malik expressed his gratitude to his followers, as well as his disappointment in himself for having to cancel. Most the public had to revisit the social media post of his; something that everyone can take away from his words is that there is no shame to take a step back. Everyone needs a breather now and then. Like Gomez, Lovato, and Padalecki, always self-care and do whatever it takes to feel okay.

9. Sarah Silverman (anxiety & depression)

Deemed as the “funny gal,” Sarah Silverman, is one of the many women who has paved the way for female comedians. Like other comics, it was difficult to not follow and pay attention to Silverman whenever it came to her witty jokes and sarcastic humor. In 2015, she made a new headline after once her new feature film hit the film festival circuit and was released in theaters. Silverman has always impressed many critics, but her performance in this new film, I Smile Back, that stunned many because it was not a comedy film nor in any way a character that we are used to seeing her in. She played a housewife who lives a double life, hiding her drug and sex addiction until her life spirals out of control after a drunken altercation involving her family.

However, this was not the first time Silverman had discussed her own personal connection with anxiety and depression. She had first shed light on mental health during her NPR guest spot, revealing that she still takes medication for her battle with anxiety and depression, something that she has been doing since her early twenties. After I Smile Back was released, Silverman spoke of her experience of making the film. She explained of having a panic attack as soon as she had accepted the leading role by the producers of the film. Silverman said that was the moment when she knew that everything would be different.

8. Kristen Bell (depression)

Prior to getting into her acting career, Kristen Bell recalls a time where her mother sat her down and gave her the permission to reach out and confide in her if she ever felt like a black cloud is hanging over her. Bell goes into further detail in her 2016 interview with Motto: Words to Live By that it was her time as an NYU student when depression suddenly hit her like a wave. She has been vocal numerous of times that her first experience with depression was baffling. Bell revealed to Motto that she had supportive friends and was able to, as she puts it, pay her bills on time. She then revealed that the feeling made her feel more “alone;” therefore, she kept mum on mental health and discussing it during her earlier career. Bell says that a lot had to do with the negative thoughts she had on herself, especially on how she felt about her career. However, after seeking out for help and finding it in therapy, she realized. It was these negative thoughts that triggered the different forms of her depression, often a common symptom for others.

7. Lady Gaga (PTSD & depression)

Musician, Lady Gaga, has always been open and honest with her fans AKA her Little Monsters. In 2016, the singer founded the nonprofit group, Born This Way Foundation, due to her own personal connection with mental health. Gaga penned a personal letter, which is still up on the website, that she has an ongoing battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), something that she revisits when it comes to her chronic pain. It was only recently when she was admitted to the hospital due to her chronic pain. Gaga made a bolder statement in her Born This Way Foundation letter that she had, in fact, sought counseling where she learned more of her PTSD. She explains in her letter that she learned the cause of her PTSD, often triggering depression for her, is related to a chemical imbalance where the front side of her brain blocks her out from expressing her feelings. What is amazing about her story is how Gaga does give both her personal thoughts as well as a medical standpoint of her mental health. Overall, it is okay to seek help and it is certainly okay, as Gaga says in her letter, to speak up if something hurts and does not feel right.

6. Ryan Phillippe (depression)

Actor, Ryan Phillippe, has been in the spotlight since the nineties, starring as the bad boy character types. Even during his prime times in his work, Phillippe has admitted his own personal struggle with depression. In late 2016, Phillippe told People Magazine that he had hit a wall emotionally, feeling overwhelmed and unhappy with his life. He expressed that taking a break from acting was key to getting better and coping with his depression. Phillippe claims that being the public eye in various life events from his marriage to ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, to a public breakup and divorce had only heightened his, what he refers as a front, ability to put on a “brave face.” Today, he finds solace by spending more quality time with his children, as well as taking on the appropriate amount of work, rather than overloading his schedule.

5. Kristen Stewart (anxiety)

If actress, Kristen Stewart, could explain her mental health during the Twilight franchise, it would be “debilitating.” Stewart has been in the spotlight from the moment she was a child, going on to star in both independent and franchise movies. To the general public, it is often referred as the “American Dream” but for Stewart, it was a nightmare. It was late last year when she had discussed of her crippling anxiety during the production and promotions for the Twilight movies. Stewart was typically criticized whenever it came to her public appearances or interviews, where it was clear that there was some form of anxiety she was having. Looking back, she was very jittery during panels and discussions regarding the film. Like Stewart’s anxiety, it truly can take a physical toll on you; especially, if there is a lot of negativity around. Kristen later revealed that a lot of her anxiety triggers were coming from the overnight stardom sensation, as well as the negativity by critics (or as some can refer to them as haters).

4. Adele (anxiety & postpartum depression)

Even at the top of your career, one can still be having a hard time, but behind closed doors. In her 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, singer and songwriter, Adele, discussed more than her new album. She opened up about her own history with mental health, something that triggered and heightened after giving birth to her son. Although Adele was happy to be a new mother, like many women, she struggled with postpartum depression. The singer and songwriter revealed that although she was scared and anxious at the time, she was able to confide in a few friends who also had a similar experience after becoming new mothers. In earlier interviews, Adele had also joked how she would get stage fright prior to a performance. It was late revealed that her anxiety would heighten greatly, making her sick to her stomach. Before a performance, she bolted backstage and threw up, a common symptom of anxiety called the flight-fight response; it is a symptom where often, an individual seeks an “exit” route, somewhere where they feel “safe.”

3. Prince Harry & Prince William (depression & grief)

Prince Harry and Prince William have grown up in the public eye. When their mother, the great Princess Diana, had passed away, many of us had recalled the shock and devastation that my own family and friends felt. At the time, a majority of us were too young to understand the impact that Diana had worldwide. She was someone whom many of our own mothers and fathers had greatly admired. Until this day, those who remember the passing of Diana, such as my own mother, always bring up William and Harry. It took a few years until both brothers had opened up of the difficult time they had of grasping of their mother’s passing.

It was a noble task when the brothers, as well as Kate Middleton, had toured and discussed the importance of mental health, partnering up with the mental health nonprofit group, The Campaign to Change Direction, to help spread awareness, including grief as well. Prince Harry even admitted that his partying days in his earlier 20s had certainly played into his coping mechanism from his depression and overall, the grief of his mother’s passing. Some changes this family is making is expressing the signs, symptoms, and ways to cope with mental health to young adults.

2. Robin Williams (depression & suicide)

This one hit home for me. Growing up, the late Robin Williams was someone who felt like another family members. Williams was a big part of my childhood, someone whom I have always admired due to his comic standups and the seamless balance of being funny and compassionate in roles such as Mrs. Doubtfire, the Dead Poet’s Society and Good Will Hunting. Like many movie-goers and fans who admired Williams, both work wise and as a human being, our hearts broken after hearing the news of his passing. And then, the news broke out that he had battled with depression, following his diagnosis with the early stages of Dementia. More than millions of lives are often taken too soon when it comes to mental health; especially if hidden. With the passing of Williams, many people find that it alerts many people that mental health truly goes unspoken about more than many want to accept.

1. Carrie Fisher (depression & bipolar disorder)

“I have a chemical imbalance that, in its most extreme state, will lead me to a mental hospital,” the late Carrie Fischer had said during her 2013 interview with the Herald-Tribune.

May the force always be with her and she forever rests in peace. Like many, I was deeply saddened by the passing of actress and writer, Carrie Fisher. She was the woman whom all my film professors discussed of, someone who was both praised for her multi-talented work. This not consists of her acting, screenwriting and filmmaking career but her advocacy with mental health. In her 2009 interview with Vanity Fair, Fisher did not sugarcoat her history with mental health. The discussion included her diagnosis of bipolar disorder as well as manic depressive. She also revealed of her public manic episodes, telling the signs that led to her discovery that something was not stabled, or “balanced’ in her terms. Fisher’s symptoms of her manic-depressive episodes consisted of no sleep and staying up all hours of the night talking and writing.

Ironically a few nights ago, the Los Angeles public was welcomed to the This is Brave and You Rock Foundationevent at Hollywood’s the Comedy Store. At this event, a dozen comedians shared their own personal story with addiction and mental health. The host of the event, Mara Shapshay, had also revealed that it was Fisher who took her in when she hit rock bottom. For many, Fisher was more than a movie star idol but a friend to many.