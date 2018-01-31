STYLE & BEAUTY
01/31/2018 03:58 pm ET

15 Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes To Add To Your Eco-Friendly Makeup Bag

There's no need to sacrifice animals in the name of beauty 🐰

By Amanda Pena

Turning your make-up routine into something a bit more animal-friendly is easier than you’d think. Whether you start with your mascara or your make-up wipes, we’re here to help you out on your journey to a cleaner and cruelty-free beauty routine.

Makeup brushes are probably not front of mind when you decide to transition to cruelty-free makeup brands, but they should be. Many of the soft and fluffy brushes you use are made with the real fur of soft and fluffy animals. Not cool, right? Vegan and synthetic brushes can actually deliver just as good (if not better) results because their synthetic fibers are hypoallergenic and less expensive. It’s a win-win. 

Ready to add another vegan beauty find to your makeup bag? See below for 15 cruelty-free makeup brushes:

  • 1 EcoTools
    Amazon
    EcoTools is PETA certified, its handles are made from renewable bamboo and other recycled materials, and it's extremely affordable.
  • 2 Illamasqua
    Illamasqua
    Their make-up brushes are made entirely out of synthetic hair.
  • 3 100% Pure
    100% Pure
    100% pure is committed to producing the purest products and their brushes are made with recycled synthetic fibers.
  • 4 Luxie
    Nordstrom
    I just bought the Luxie 110 brush for concealer and it's a game changer. Their high-quality synthetic brushes are handcrafted to perfection using hypoallergenic, vegan and cruelty-free materials.
  • 5 Real Techniques
    Amazon
    These cruelty free, synthetic bristles are less prone to breakage than natural hair brushes, allowing for a smoother, more even application.
  • 6 Alima Pure
    Detox Market
    Cruelty-free and designed with super-sleek duo-tone synthetic bristles, Alima Pure's brush collection is equal parts high-performance and luxe.
  • 7 Wet n Wild
    Target
    These cruelty-free brushes are made with incredibly soft, synthetic fibers that pick up the perfect amount of product and blend seamlessly into the skin.
  • 8 Kat Von D
    Sephora
    Kat Von D uses the highest grade synthetic fibers that mimic the same product distribution you would get from animal-based bristles.
  • 9 e.l.f. Cosmetics
    Amazon
    If you're looking for affordable brushes that are synthetic, vegan and cruelty free, e.l.f. is where it's at.
  • 10 Beauty Blender
    Sephora
    The entire Beauty Blender collection and cleansers are 100% cruelty free.
  • 11 Antonym
    Antonym
    Antonym makeup brushes are certified vegan.
  • 12 Too Faced
    Sephora
    "The synthetic hair makeup brushes were created using Too Faced’s luxurious teddy bear hair that feels identical to the soft and silky smooth hair of real animals without the cruelty involved in making traditional animal hair brushes."
  • 13 The Body Shop
    The Body Shop
    The Body Shop is one of my favorite cruelty-free brands. And they have a ton of synthetic brushes for every type of contour, sculpt, or shape.
  • 14 IT Cosmetics
    It Cosmetics
    IT Cosmetics is cruelty-free and Pro-Hygenic.
  • 15 Sigma Beauty
    Sigma
    These cult-favorite Sigma Beauty brushes are cruelty free and made with exclusive Sigmax Fibers.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Health And Medicine Science And Technology Shoppable Makeup
15 Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes To Add To Your Eco-Friendly Makeup Bag

CONVERSATIONS