Turning your make-up routine into something a bit more animal-friendly is easier than you’d think. Whether you start with your mascara or your make-up wipes , we’re here to help you out on your journey to a cleaner and cruelty-free beauty routine.

Makeup brushes are probably not front of mind when you decide to transition to cruelty-free makeup brands, but they should be. Many of the soft and fluffy brushes you use are made with the real fur of soft and fluffy animals. Not cool, right? Vegan and synthetic brushes can actually deliver just as good (if not better) results because their synthetic fibers are hypoallergenic and less expensive. It’s a win-win.