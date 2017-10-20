15 Cybersecurity tips you can apply this weekend for free!

Looking to sink your teeth into some good security tips you can actually apply this weekend?

Here are 15 ways in which you can improve your online safety and they’re all FREE to use and apply this weekend from your friends at Middleground!

You’ll be surprised of the things you can do to better secure your data! All it takes is spending some time reading the right things and adjusting a few settings.

Applying these security tips feels just as good as digging into a plate of hot, fluffy, syrupy pancakes on Saturday morning. Seriously!

Cyber Security Tip #1: How to be realistic about your online presence

Understand that you’re an attractive target for cyber criminals.

If you have money (doesn’t matter how much), data (usernames, passwords, documents, emails, etc.) or a place to work, you’re going to be targeted.

It’s not even personal, as cyber criminals automate most of their attacks.

Don’t ever say “it can’t happen to me.”

Cyber Security Tip #2: The basics of safe online shopping

Online shopping safety: never do it from a device that isn’t yours or on a network you don’t own.

Your data could be copied and harvested by cyber criminals.

Make sure you’re the only one spending your money by:

Using a safe network

Employing strong passwords (password managers FTW!)

Being careful about which websites you shop at

Never saving your card details in an online account

Verifying your transactions weekly to make sure there’s nothing fishy going on.

Cyber Security Tip #3: Should you plug that in?

Careful on what you plug into your computer.

Never use a USB whose source you don’t know! It can be infected with malware that can even resist formatting.

Don’t let curiosity get the best of you.

Cyber Security Tip #4: Who’s that friend request from?

Cyber criminals often create fake profiles to befriend you. The ultimate goal is to get you to leak confidential data to them (either about you or the company you work for). Be careful of the friend requests you accept.

Trust no Facebook friend (unless you know them in real life and you’re absolutely, positively sure they can be trusted).

Cyber Security Tip #5: How to protect your passwords in real life

Who’s looking over your shoulder?

Did you know that bystanders or co-workers can steal your passwords only by peeking at what you’re typing?

This is especially true is your passwords are as easy as 123456 (please change them if it’s the case).

Take a look around and make sure everything’s safe before typing a password. Also: NEVER share your passwords. Ever.

Cyber Security Tip #6: You still need antivirus (yes, really)

Get protection for your connection!

Do a bit of research and choose an antivirus you trust. Paid is better than free. Antivirus is still very necessary, so don’t skip it.

Cyber Security Tip #7: Get your 2-FA on

Use 2-factor authentication everywhere you can. Set it up to receive authentication codes via SMS or on an Authenticator app.

Moar layers = moar securiteh!

Cyber Security Tip #8: Keep it in check

Check your bank statements on a weekly basis (your online banking can help you do that easily).

Look for suspicious activity and, if any, alert your bank, change all passwords related to that account and make sure to activate every security measure available.

Cyber Security Tip #9: Lock it up

Never leave your laptop/smartphone/tablet unlocked while you’re away.

Don’t make it so easy for anyone to get into your system.

Set up a password for your account asap (it’ll only take 2-3 minutes).

Cyber Security Tip #10: How to protect what matters

Prioritize your most sensitive accounts.

Here’s a quick list:

Email

Online banking / Paypal

Amazon / other ecommerce website you use

Any account where you’ve put in your card details

Any account that has sensitive info (social security number, address, phone no., etc.).

Secure them with strong passwords + two-factor authentication.

Make it as difficult as possible for anyone other than yourself to access them.

Be a cyber security ninja!

Cyber Security Tip #11: Cleaning out your closet

Here’s a tip that applies to both your wardrobe and your apps: if you haven’t used it in 6 months, it should go.

Uninstall old apps you don’t use to get rid of vulnerabilities that cyber criminals can exploit.

Cyber Security Tip #12: A cure for your Internet addiction

How badly do you need to use someone else’s computer?

You can never know if someone else’s computer is infected with malware, has a keylogger (that tracks and stores everything you type on the keyboard) or is simply unsafe.

Stick to your own devices as much as possible.

Cyber Security Tip #13: Trace your digital steps

Do an inventory of your digital footprint.

Step 1: Make a list of online accounts. Step 2: Set strong passwords for them. All of them. Step 3: Delete the accounts you haven’t used in the past 6 months.

Decluttering feels goooood!

Cyber Security Tip #14: Why paranoia can be good

It’s okay to be (a little) paranoid.

Being aware of what’s going on, online and offline, can help you keep safe from compromise. Simple rules to live by online: If it sounds/looks too good to be true, it’s probably not true. If it looks fishy, better stay away. If someone asks for your confidential data, don’t give it!

In small doses, paranoia is a good.

Cyber Security Tip #15: Ulterior motives

Linkedin recruiter or attacker in disguise?

Cyber criminals often create fake Linkedin profiles to gain access to details about you that they can use later. They collect data about your studies, names of employers and connections, etc.

Check out their profiles before accepting their connection request. Warning signs to look for:

too little, generic info

picture that looks like stock photography

Very few connections.