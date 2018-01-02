15 Stunning Engagement Rings That Aren't Diamonds

When it comes to the modern bride, the typical clear diamond is no longer the first stone of choice for her engagement ring.

According to the experts at Etsy ― where trends in beauty, fashion, home, and more are usually first noticed ― colorful gemstones, raw stones, opals, and stackable rings are trendy for engagement rings as brides are opting for a more casual, everyday look.

Better yet, these rings are significantly less expensive than the traditional diamond and you’re supporting small business while you’re at it.

Whether you’re looking for something with warmer hues like rose gold or dare to be bold with an emerald engagement ring set, get inspired by these 15 gorgeously unique engagement rings on Etsy.