15 Plant Based Recipes That Will Make You Healthier

BREAKFAST

Heavy on vegetables with a hint of natural sweetness from orange and carrot, this super green smoothie has a much lower sugar content than most. Celery and cucumber have a high water content, and are also excellent sources of vitamin K. With the romaine, you can get more vitamin K plus vitamin A, vitamin C and folate. Top it off with the avocado’s creaminess and healthy fat, and it’s a breakfast win that can help you fight infection and rebuild your body’s immune system!

This delicious breakfast option boasts natural sweetness from acorn squash and the richness of egg yolk. All macronutrients are present—carbohydrate, protein and healthy fats, which will certainly satisfy your hunger and warm you up. It’s a great plant-based cooking option for the winter when acorn squash is plentiful, and if you’re seeking a good start before your favorite outdoor winter activities!

Pitaya, or dragon fruit, is a delicious, exotic and juicy fruit. Blend it with coconut water or juice and some frozen berries, and you have an irresistible snack. Pitaya is extremely rich in phytonutrients, vitamins C and B, and helps cleanse the body by eliminating free radicals and improving digestion. Have this pitaya smoothie in the morning, afternoon or whenever you need a pick-me-up!

LUNCH

Anthocyanin polyphenols not only gives red cabbage its gorgeous and vibrant color, it gives us anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits as well. This red cabbage kale salad is also an excellent source of vitamin C, and contains glucosinolates, which can act as a powerful cancer-prevention piece of your diet. Pair that with the antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and anti-cancer nutrients in kale and you have a meal that will improve your health and keep you satisfied.

This marinated tofu salad is a great plant-based cooking option for vegetarians and vegans who want to be sure they get enough protein each day. In addition to providing protein, tofu contains all eight essential amino acids, and it’s a great source of iron, calcium, manganese, selenium and phosphorous. This Asian-inspired meal also has a unique taste to enjoy!

This simple Pumpkin Kale Salad is easy to prepare, yet packs a huge amount of flavor and health benefits in every bite. Kale, a low-calorie superfood that can help with digestion, can also lower your cholesterol. Pumpkin, another low-calorie treat, can improve the “good cholesterol” in your body. As an added bonus, the pumpkin’s orange color comes from its beta carotene, an antioxidant that is also an excellent added bit of flavor!

You’ll love this Roasted Veggie Quinoa Salad! Steamed broccoli, compared to raw broccoli, provides a special cholesterol-lowering benefit to the body! It also has a strong impact on body's detoxification system and heart health. Broccoli is rich in benefits—a cup of broccoli contains as much vitamin C as an orange and is a source of fiber, zinc, potassium, iron, magnesium, beta carotene, vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6 and K. While ginger is renowned for its ability to calm an upset stomach, in the Asian culinary world, fresh, dried or ground ginger are widely used. It takes only a small amount to add the healthy nutrients of potassium, manganese, copper, magnesium, pyridoxine and pantothenic acid into your plant-based cooking and diet.

Give your body a boost of Vitamin A with this nutrient-dense roasted carrot soup. Enjoy this Roasted Carrot Soup warm during winter nights while receiving plenty of nutrients your body needs. For example, carrots can provide us with vitamin A, which will help improve your vision and immune system. And lentils keep your blood sugar level steady while providing abundant fiber and keeping your gut healthy and functioning perfectly.

DINNER

Looking for a meatless twist for Taco Tuesday? Look no further than these Brussels Sprout tacos! Brussels sprouts are packed with nutrients, including vitamins K, C and B6 (or folate). The tempeh, or whole fermented soybeans, in the recipe is a great source of protein—it actually has the most protein of other soy sources! It’s a great protein source for vegetarians or vegans, but it’s also a great source of probiotics, which helps maintain a healthy gut balance in your gut.

We all love a slice of pizza—whether we’re watching a game on TV or hosting a kids’ party, it’s often a go-to meal. This pizza is a plant-based cooking and family-friendly dream! It is packed with protein, vitamins and healthy fiber. Using chickpea flour, a protein- and fiber-rich alternative to wheat flour, this pizza is suitable for those with gluten allergies or intolerances. Both the Kalamata olives and macadamia oil used add a dose of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. The rainbow array of veggies on this pizza provide a load of nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, vitamin A and fiber to boost immunity.

Take your regular burger night from meat to plant-based with these spicy black bean burgers. In addition to protein, these black beans will provide you with fiber, countless vitamins and minerals and help your body maintain healthy bones with their iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and more! Beans also function as a “bulking agent” in the digestive system and double as an important factor in weight loss and management.

Asparagus is not only delicious, but full of nutrients your body needs. Aside from the usual fiber and vitamin A that vegetables are known for, asparagus is also a good source of a compound known as glutathione, which helps break down carcinogens and protect against cancer. It also contains a good dose of vitamins B12 and folate, both of which can boost brain health and help prevent cognitive decline. This makes it an excellent ingredient to add to your plant-based cooking repertoire. To make this Gruyere Ricotta Asparagus Tart even better, the crust is made with almond flour instead of wheat, so it’s suitable for those who are avoiding gluten.

DESSERT

Ever wanted to know how your favorite Instagrammers create those beautiful, icy smoothies piled high in their Mason jars? Here’s the answer. This recipe features superfoods, particularly avocado. Avocados are a rich source of folate, vitamin A and potassium, and should be served raw to benefit from the protein, iron, magnesium and vitamins C, E and B6 that each one contains. This sweet and creamy Avocado Mango N’Ice Cream is a delicious one to add to your plant-based cooking options for a healthy snack.

Beets contain powerful antioxidants, while the chia seeds in these bite-sized Chocolate Beet Bites add fiber, essential omega-3 fatty acids, as well as a little protein. The oats provide good fiber and prebiotics to feed your microbiome. And the nut butter, depending on which you use, can add healthy fats and protein.