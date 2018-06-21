15 Tweets That Sum Up The Nightmare Of A Bad Haircut

There’s nothing like a bad haircut to really put a damper on your confidence. (Not even celebrities are immune to them.)

A bad haircut can mean wearing a hat for a few weeks while your strands grow out. Or it can mean crying in the shower while running your hands through your newly cut locks. Either way, it can make you want to crawl into a hole until you regrow those lost inches.

Now, we’re fully aware of that fact that bad haircuts aren’t the end of the world ― there are far worse things to worry about ― but no matter how you slice snip it, they really do suck.

These folks on Twitter would most definitely agree:

I got a haircut on a cruise ship in 2001 and it’s still one of the most traumatic things that’s ever happened to me. — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) April 25, 2018

Getting a bad haircut actually sucks so bad — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 27, 2014

Hi my name is Hoodie and I got a bad haircut so I'll hide under this hood for the forseeable future pic.twitter.com/xgiAp4Fllh — Hoodie (@HoodiePanda) March 19, 2017

Good haircut: “Hey, you got a haircut.”



Bad haircut: “Hey, who cut your hair?” — Tim Hawkins (@timhawkinscomic) October 20, 2015

Getting a bad haircut feels like part of you has died for 3 weeks. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) April 27, 2017

A good haircut can boost ur confidence tenfold, but a bad haircut can destroy ur will to live...which makes salons kinda like ego casinos. 💃 — Peyton Clark (@peytonpclark) April 18, 2017

when you get a bad haircut pic.twitter.com/ax9s8FgSGr — issa twaimz (@issa) December 10, 2015

I have the biggest phobia of getting a bad haircut 🤦🏻‍♂️



I literally flinched in the chair today when he almost cut too short



✂️😧✂️😰✂️😱✂️ — Doug Armstrong (@DougArmstrong) April 25, 2018

Tonight my look has a very "I got a bad haircut so I'm crying in the shower" sort of vibe. — lesleyarfin (@lesleyarfin) April 17, 2011

Me if i get a bad haircut... pic.twitter.com/IjRZweOC — Conor (@Conor_Mullins) November 27, 2012

You should be able to call in sick for a few days if you get a bad haircut. — Rick Morton (@SquigglyRick) February 21, 2017

Just got my first ever bad haircut and don't know how to act. Might quit my job tomorrow — ciarra (@ciarra12step) June 18, 2018

got a TERRIBLE haircut yesterday and i haven't left my room since like i'm minutes away from breaking every mirror in my house it's THAT bad — Anthony Quintal (@lohanthony) February 13, 2014

Just got the worst haircut of my life I need to buy a hat now 😭 — Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) August 31, 2016