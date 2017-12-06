15 Ugly Holiday Sweaters You’ll Actually Kinda Love

Your calendar may be packed with cocktail parties and formal dinners from now through New Year’s, but we all know the event you’re looking forward to the most is that ugly holiday sweater party. Leave those little black dresses and sparkly sheaths at home and, instead, reach for a light-up knit, a two-person pullover or even something from Whoopi Goldberg’s new collection. (You heard us.) Here, 15 ugly sweaters to help spread some holiday cheer.

FOREVER 21

A GRAPHIC JUMPER

Whenever you get stressed out this holiday season, simply remember Frosty's wise words.

NORDSTROM

A SUPER-SWEET SWEATER

For those who embrace the all-black-everything lifestyle, we think you can make an exception for these candy canes and pom-poms.

AMAZON

A CHRISMUKKAH CELEBRATION

Seth Cohen would definitely approve.

AMAZON

THE CAT LADY’S CHRISTMAS SWEATSHIRT

Your love of kittens will stop at nothing, not even Christmas.

ZAPPOS

WHOOPI’S TOP PICK

Whoopi Goldberg is designing the sweaters of our dreams for her second collection in a row. Keep on crushing it, Whoopi.

NORDSTROM

A TINSELED TOPPER

Why should your tree have all the fun? Wrap that tinsel around yourself instead.

TARGET

A COLOR-BLOCKED CARDIGAN

Live out your Garth and Kat dreams with a retro turtleneck-cardigan combo.

AMAZON

A TOTALLY LIT KNIT

This cat-covered pullover will help you light up any room you enter. No, seriously—it has built in Christmas lights.

FOREVER 21

A PULLOVER THAT HAS IT ALL

Sequins and patches and snowflakes, oh my!

TIPSY ELVES

A THREE-DIMENSIONAL JUMPER

Props to Tipsy Elves for proving pom-poms are not just for cheerleaders.

MACY'S

A NONSENSICAL KNIT

Nothing about this sweater makes sense...and that's exactly why we love it.

ASOS

A TWO-PERSON PULLOVER

Get closer than close with your BFF or significant other in this roomy two-person sweater.