15 Ugly Holiday Sweaters You’ll Actually Kinda Love

Your calendar may be packed with cocktail parties and formal dinners from now through New Year’s, but we all know the event you’re looking forward to the most is that ugly holiday sweater party. Leave those little black dresses and sparkly sheaths at home and, instead, reach for a light-up knit, a two-person pullover or even something from Whoopi Goldberg’s new collection. (You heard us.) Here, 15 ugly sweaters to help spread some holiday cheer.
A GRAPHIC JUMPER
Whenever you get stressed out this holiday season, simply remember Frosty's wise words.
Forever 21 ($25)
A SUPER-SWEET SWEATER
For those who embrace the all-black-everything lifestyle, we think you can make an exception for these candy canes and pom-poms.
Topshop ($100)
A CHRISMUKKAH CELEBRATION
Seth Cohen would definitely approve.
Blizzard Bay ($29)
THE CAT LADY’S CHRISTMAS SWEATSHIRT
Your love of kittens will stop at nothing, not even Christmas.
KSJK ($21)
WHOOPI’S TOP PICK
Whoopi Goldberg is designing the sweaters of our dreams for her second collection in a row. Keep on crushing it, Whoopi.
Whoopi ($71)
A TINSELED TOPPER
Why should your tree have all the fun? Wrap that tinsel around yourself instead.
Ten Sixty Sherman ($49)
A COLOR-BLOCKED CARDIGAN
Live out your Garth and Kat dreams with a retro turtleneck-cardigan combo.
Target ($45)
A TOTALLY LIT KNIT
This cat-covered pullover will help you light up any room you enter. No, seriously—it has built in Christmas lights.
Blizzard Bay ($28)
A PULLOVER THAT HAS IT ALL
Sequins and patches and snowflakes, oh my!
Forever 21 ($28)
A THREE-DIMENSIONAL JUMPER
Props to Tipsy Elves for proving pom-poms are not just for cheerleaders.
Tipsy Elves ($59)
A NONSENSICAL KNIT
Nothing about this sweater makes sense...and that's exactly why we love it.
No Comment ($22)
A TWO-PERSON PULLOVER
Get closer than close with your BFF or significant other in this roomy two-person sweater.
Boohoo ($39)
