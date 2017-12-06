PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

15 Ugly Holiday Sweaters You’ll Actually Kinda Love

Leave those little black dresses and sparkly sheaths at home.
12/06/2017 01:45 pm ET Updated Dec 06, 2017

Your calendar may be packed with cocktail parties and formal dinners from now through New Year’s, but we all know the event you’re looking forward to the most is that ugly holiday sweater party. Leave those little black dresses and sparkly sheaths at home and, instead, reach for a light-up knit, a two-person pullover or even something from Whoopi Goldberg’s new collection. (You heard us.) Here, 15 ugly sweaters to help spread some holiday cheer.

Related: Pretty Christmas Decor and Ornaments You Can Make Yourself

FOREVER 21

A GRAPHIC JUMPER

Whenever you get stressed out this holiday season, simply remember Frosty's wise words.

Forever 21 ($25)

NORDSTROM

A SUPER-SWEET SWEATER

For those who embrace the all-black-everything lifestyle, we think you can make an exception for these candy canes and pom-poms.

Topshop ($100)

Related: 9 Ways to Wear All Black Without Feeling Like You’re Going to a Funeral

AMAZON

A CHRISMUKKAH CELEBRATION

Seth Cohen would definitely approve. 

Blizzard Bay ($29)

AMAZON

THE CAT LADY’S CHRISTMAS SWEATSHIRT

Your love of kittens will stop at nothing, not even Christmas.

KSJK ($21)

ZAPPOS

WHOOPI’S TOP PICK

Whoopi Goldberg is designing the sweaters of our dreams for her second collection in a row. Keep on crushing it, Whoopi.

Whoopi ($71)

NORDSTROM

A TINSELED TOPPER

Why should your tree have all the fun? Wrap that tinsel around yourself instead.

Ten Sixty Sherman ($49)

Related: 9 Surprising Color Combinations to Wear to Holiday Parties

TARGET

A COLOR-BLOCKED CARDIGAN

Live out your Garth and Kat dreams with a retro turtleneck-cardigan combo. 

Target ($45)

AMAZON

A TOTALLY LIT KNIT

This cat-covered pullover will help you light up any room you enter. No, seriously—it has built in Christmas lights.

Blizzard Bay ($28)

FOREVER 21

A PULLOVER THAT HAS IT ALL

Sequins and patches and snowflakes, oh my!

Forever 21 ($28)

TIPSY ELVES

A THREE-DIMENSIONAL JUMPER

Props to Tipsy Elves for proving pom-poms are not just for cheerleaders.

Tipsy Elves ($59)

MACY'S

A NONSENSICAL KNIT

Nothing about this sweater makes sense...and that's exactly why we love it.

Related: The 50 Best Sweaters of the Season

No Comment ($22)

ASOS

A TWO-PERSON PULLOVER

Get closer than close with your BFF or significant other in this roomy two-person sweater.

Boohoo ($39)

Related:

24 Ways to Keep Your Family Entertained When They’re Staying with You Forever and a Day

10 Things You Should Never Wear to a Holiday Party

The Best Sequined Pieces to Add Some (OK, Lots of) Sparkle This Holiday Season

Statement Jewelry That’ll Turn Heads at Your Next Holiday Party

8 Unexpected New Year’s Eve Outfits That Aren’t Cheesy

MORE:

Christmas Teen Fashion Whoopi Goldberg Forever 21
15 Ugly Holiday Sweaters You’ll Actually Kinda Love
CONVERSATIONS