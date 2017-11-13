15 Year Old Boy Gets Introduced to John Of God and The Power of Healing

As someone who is not an overtly religious person, it can be hard sometimes believing in a specific higher power that magically cures all. I am, however, a very spiritual person who believes in the power(s) of healing. I recently learned about a man known as ‘John of God’, who is a spiritual healer based in Brazil. Thousands of people come from all over the world to see him. People come with ailments ranging from physical, emotional, and financial. He does not promise to ‘cure’ anyone’s diseases, but the power of healing has influenced so many people’s healing process that many of those who come to him see almost instant results. Let me introduce Spencer Arjang. This amazing 15 years ventured with his mom, all the way from New York to Abadiania, Brazil (which is in the middle of nowhere) to be cured because we believed in a power greater than medicine. Spencer has scoliosis and was told by traditional doctors that he would need surgery, which includes pins in his spine.

Jazz Girard: What inspired your trip to Brazil? Why John of God?

Spencer Arjang: My scoliosis was getting very bad with a 50-degree curve and I needed help. Surgery wasn’t an option because I wouldn’t be able to bend or twist my spine that much which would limit my ability to do things. The surgery also has a recovery time of around three months without walking or even going to school. I was looking for another way to heal my back, and I found many options such as pilates, yoga, physical therapy, and the Schroth method. A friend of my mom told us about John of God. So we thought, ‘hey let’s try this, why not?’ That day, I Googled videos of John of God from The Oprah Show, and I was an instant believer. I finally decided I wanted to go see John of God, and we were off to Brazil!

J.G: Tell me about some of the people you met and experiences you had in Brazil.

SA: One of the people I met and interviewed was Ernest Chu. How we met Ernest was what blew me away. My mom and I overheard a conversation in English. We asked if we could join their table. Then I suddenly realized this was the man from the Oprah show! Of course, I asked him, how he got the opportunity to be on The Oprah Show. His reply was priceless. He basically asked the entities to be on Oprah and that materialized for him!!! Right then and there I became a true believer in the power of entities! He said that when he got a call from The Oprah show he nearly drove off the side of the road! I started screaming 'I want to be on The Ellen Show!!!'. Now I’m just waiting for the call. That evening only got better. It was amazing experiencing this journey with my mother. We were the only mother and son team visiting John of God. It created a life long connection and experience. After our connection with Ernest, we walked home and the local café was open late for an open mic night. We went in for cake and ice cream to listen to a band. I told my mom I wish I had my drum sticks so I could drum. Not even a minute later the band asked for a drummer. I jumped up and there I was in a band for the rest of night; It was a dream come true! A box drum that I had never tried before and didn’t even realize was there! That entire evening opened up my thoughts and made me believe there was a higher power and reason to put forth your intentions.

JG: Wow it sounds like you were very impressed with Ernest Chu! Tell me a bit more about him.

SA: Yes!!!! He was amazing. Currently, he goes to John of God in Brazil to bring groups and guides people because he had such a profound experience. One of the most inspiring stories was that Ernest had guided this one woman who came with her husband to cure his cancer. The wife was crippled with scoliosis and walked hunched over 45 degrees and could only look at people's feet. Suddenly at 65 years of age, she was looking taller after her 2 weeks with John of God and now stands straight and at 71 years old. She is a ballroom dancer winning all sorts of prizes. So many miracles have been witnessed! They say that sometimes you come for someone else and you end up being the one that needs the work more.