One of the most common yoga mishaps is your shirt riding up during your rigorous and super sweaty vinyasa workout. An uncooperative shirt is stretch-hindering at worst and awkward at best during a packed class.

Whether you’re a diehard Lululemon fan who’s on a budget, or interested in trying out a new workout brand, Reddit users have alternatives that won’t ride up during even your most strenuous sweat session. We scoured a few Reddit threads to learn about some of the best yoga tops that actually stay put.

Below are 15 Reddit-recommended yoga tops that don’t ride up: