01/23/2018 01:36 pm ET

15 Reddit-Recommended Yoga Tops That Don't Ride Up

No more awkward tugging and pulling 🙌

By Amanda Pena

One of the most common yoga mishaps is your shirt riding up during your rigorous and super sweaty vinyasa workout. An uncooperative shirt is stretch-hindering at worst and awkward at best during a packed class.

Whether you’re a diehard Lululemon fan who’s on a budget, or interested in trying out a new workout brand, Reddit users have alternatives that won’t ride up during even your most strenuous sweat session. We scoured a few Reddit threads to learn about some of the best yoga tops that actually stay put.

Below are 15 Reddit-recommended yoga tops that don’t ride up:

  • 1 Cool Racerback II
    Lululemon
    Throughout many of the Reddit threads discussing yoga tops that don't ride up, the cool racerback from Lululemon was a clear crowd favorite. This versatile racerback was designed to stay put and out of your way while you're on the move.
  • 2 Neleus 3 Pack Compression Base Layer Dry Fit Tank Top
    Amazon
    For less than $25, these dry fit tanks conform to your body shape and allow you to move without shifting the fabric much.
  • 3 Power Y Tank Luon
    Lululemon
    This thin-strapped, racerback tank from Lulu is made with soft, sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric for a perfect fit that won't slip.
  • 4 Verana Top
    Prana
    Moisture-wicking jersey and criss-cross detailing in the back ensures that this Prana top will stay put during your downward dog.
  • 5 Zella 'Racer' Tank
    Nordstrom
    Curved seaming defines the waist in this flattering Zella workout tank that's cut long for added coverage.
  • 6 Speedlight Tank
    Athleta
    This on-sale tank from Athleta skims over the body with hem-grippers for a just-right fit.
  • 7 Lark Mesh Inset Long Sleeve Yoga Top
    Nordstrom
    This Alo top is designed to feel like second skin, so rest assured that you're covered through every move.
  • 8 Chi Tank
    Athleta
    This was another fan favorite in the Reddit yoga threads. For less than $40, this easy tank has flattering seams and a racerback design for improved mobility.
  • 9 GapFit Medium Impact Strappy Shelf Tank
    Gap
    The built-in sports bra and four-way stretch for shape retention are perfect for any sort of intense yoga workout.
  • 10 Zella Eccentric Seamless Tank
    Nordstrom
    This maximum-stretch tank can keep up with any sort of rigorous workout and has breathable mesh to keep you cool.
  • 11 Cinch It Tank
    Lululemon
    Drawstring will almost always guarantee that your top will stay in place, and the cinch it tank from Lululemon is no exception.
  • 12 Alala Score Tank
    Nordstrom
    We love how this slim-fitting tank features flattering color blocking and chafe-free, seamless construction to keep you looking good and feeling good.
  • 13 Speedlight Heather Tee
    Athleta
    Hem-grippers and side cinching are what makes this Athleta top a perfect solution to your riding-up fears.
  • 14 Pure Cami
    Athleta
    Go about your day in pure, seamless comfort with breathable fabric made from certified organic yarns, plus ruching for a just-right fit.
  • 15 GapFit Breathe long sleeve tee
    Gap
    I read about the inexpensive 'breathe' top in a few threads, so this was a must-have on the list. Breathe is a special moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you cool and dry and it's also shape retentive.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
