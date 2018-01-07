Over $150,000 Raised For Roy Moore Accuser After Home Suspiciously Burns Down

A GoFundMe page has raised over $150,000 to support one of Republican judge Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct accusers after her house suspiciously burned down last week.
Tina Johnson, who was at work Tuesday when her home in Gadsden, Alabama, caught fire, told AL.com that she was incredibly grateful for the donations.
“I just thank everyone all across America from the bottom of my heart,” Johnson said. “I just cannot give them the proper words. God is good.”
Johnson is one of several women to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, who lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race last month. She accused Moore of groping her in his office in 1991 when she was 28 years old.
Over 4,900 people have donated to the crowdfunding campaign, which was created Friday by Katie Stanton, a former Obama administration staffer and current chief marketing officer of Color Genomics.
“Money won’t erase what happened, but I truly hope it will help,” Stanton wrote on the GoFundMe page.
In the meantime, Johnson is living out of a motel room with her husband and grandson. She is concerned about where she will be able to rent a house next, despite the generous donations raised through Stanton’s page, according to AL.com.
“They don’t want to rent to me,” Johnson said of rental property owners in the area. “They think, if they burned that house down, they might burn my house down.”
Officials have identified a “person of interest” in the ongoing arson investigation, while adding this development did not immediately suggest the fire was “in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him,” the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.