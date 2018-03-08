16 Girls Who Changed The World

3 Anne Frank

ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images

A German-born Jewish girl who moved to the Netherlands during the Nazi regime, Anne Frank rose to fame following the publication of the diary she kept while hiding from the Gestapo. After her family was discovered and arrested, Frank died at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 at the age of 15. Her father Otto -- the only surviving family member -- was moved reading her diary after the war and published it posthumously. It has been translated into more than 60 languages.