16 Girls Who Changed The World

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

When she was 8 years old, Amariyanna aka "Mari" Copeny of Flint, Michigan, wrote a powerful letter to President Barack Obama asking him to meet with her and others from the city during their visit to D.C. for the congressional hearings on the water crisis. Obama responded by saying he would be going straight to Flint to learn more about the public health crisis and see what could be done. Over the past years, "Little Miss Flint" has become a well-known activist working to better her community . “Letters from kids like you are what make me so optimistic for the future,” Obama wrote in their correspondence.