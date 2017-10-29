16 Sinful Sweets for Your Boo Bash

Who needs Halloween candy when you can you can feast on these delicious sweets? From ghost cupcakes for the kids to boozy cheesecake brownies for you, these desserts are scary-good and not-at-all tricky. Happy Halloween!

Who can resist a bite of red velvet? These cupcakes have a subtle chocolate flavor, deep mahogany color, and lavish swirl of tangy cream cheese frosting on top. GET THE RECIPE

Known as Millionaire’s Shortbread, presumably because they’re so rich, these bars consist of a layer of crumbly shortbread, a layer of gooey caramel, and a layer of rich chocolate. They taste like gourmet Twix bars. GET THE RECIPE

You don’t have to be “that mom” to make spooktacular Halloween treats. These adorable ghosts are made with lollipops and store-bought fondant, which has a play dough-like consistency. The kids will love getting in on the action. GET THE RECIPE

Dense and creamy with a hint of lemon and a crisp brown sugar-graham cracker crust, these bars are not only a cinch to make, they rival the very best New York cheesecake out there. GET THE RECIPE

Halloween and caramel go hand-in-hand, so why not make some homemade caramel corn for your crowd? Surprisingly, you don’t need a giant copper kettle, or even a candy thermometer, to make it. Fair warning: this stuff is crazy-addictive. Don’t make it unless you have the willpower of a saint or many friends to share it with! GET THE RECIPE

Stuffed with chocolate chips and pecans, these cookies emerge from the oven puffy, gooey, chewy and crunchy every single time. They’re so rich and chocolatey, they almost beg for a tall glass of milk. GET THE RECIPE

Thought Rice Krispies treats couldn’t get any better? Wrong! These over-the-top treats are made with a secret ingredient. I’ll give you a clue: it starts with “golden” and ends with “grahams.” GET THE RECIPE

This warm banana cake drizzled with hot toffee sauce is a twist on the classic English dessert, sticky toffee pudding. GET THE RECIPE

If you’ve been searching for the perfect brownie recipe, look no further. This is it! The recipe comes from Nick Malgieri’s Chocolate cookbook, an excellent resource for all things chocolate. GET THE RECIPE

This fun twist on tiramisu — from one of my all-time favorite cookbooks, Nigella Express by Nigella Lawson — is a dinner party regular at my house. With layers of espresso-soaked lady fingers and a light mascarpone cream, it’s surprisingly easy to make. GET THE RECIPE

As much as I love the old-fashioned fudge my grandmother made, I usually opt for something much simpler. This 15-minute chocolate walnut fudge from Cook’s Illustrated is delicious and foolproof – and you don't need strong arms or a burly assistant to stir it. My family goes crazy for this stuff. Sometimes easy wins. GET THE RECIPE

Part cookie, part brownie — who doesn’t love blondies? And the best part is that they’re ridiculously easy to make: fewer ingredients than cookies (plus you don’t have to roll the dough into balls) and easier than brownies because there’s no chocolate to melt. GET THE RECIPE

Just mention a chocolate and peanut butter dessert and people get giddy. This pie tastes like a grown-up Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. GET THE RECIPE

These sweet owls are perfect for school parties, and easy enough even for the pre-school set. Bring on the sugar rush! GET THE RECIPE

Technically not a dessert but sweet enough to be, this cozy cocktail combines apple cider with hot buttered rum. Invite the neighbors over and simmer a big pot on the stove for everyone to help themselves. GET THE RECIPE